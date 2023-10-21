Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

10 Most Expensive States for Household Bills in 2023

4 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Serious asian family counting monthly expenses, kitchen interior stock photo
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

It’s no surprise that household bills have skyrocketed, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost four years ago. Out-of-control rent prices, rising grocery and energy prices, and high everyday expenses have squeezed people financially. In fact, Pew Research reports that inflation is at its highest level since 1981.

But there are ten states where household bills are the most expensive in 2023. doxoINSIGHTS highlights the top 10 in its recent United States of Bill Pay report.

*Household Bill Pay Expense averages above reflect the ten most common bills paid, including housing (rent/mortgage).

1. Hawaii

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $3,070
  • Percent of Household Income: 43%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 50%

Hawaii’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $2,247 accounting for 39% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,856 accounting for 37% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $507 accounting for 79% of households with bills).

2. California

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,838
  • Percent of Household Income: 40%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 38.7%
California’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $2,402 accounting for 38% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,762 accounting for 43% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $532 accounting for 70% of households with bills).

3. New Jersey

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,727
  • Percent of Household Income: 35%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 33.2%

New Jersey’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $2,312 accounting for 42% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,496 accounting for 35% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $498 accounting for 74% of households with bills).

4. Massachusetts

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,656
  • Percent of Household Income: 35%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 29.8%

Massachusetts’ top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $2,199 accounting for 43% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,528 accounting for 36% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $501 accounting for 75% of households with bills).

5. Maryland

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,569
  • Percent of Household Income: 34%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 25.5%

Maryland’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $1,920 accounting for 49% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,492 accounting for 32% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $458 accounting for 75% of households with bills).

6. Connecticut

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,504
  • Percent of Household Income: 34%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 22.4%

Connecticut’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $2,003 accounting for 44% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,335 accounting for 32% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $446 accounting for 71% of households with bills).

7. New York

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,495
  • Percent of Household Income: 38%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 21.9%

New York’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $2,145 accounting for 32% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,507 accounting for 44% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $467 accounting for 77% of households with bills).

8. Washington

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,468
  • Percent of Household Income: 37%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 20.6%

Washington’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $1,854 accounting for 43% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,476 accounting for 35% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $492 accounting for 63% of households with bills).

9. Colorado

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,413
  • Percent of Household Income: 37%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 17.9%

Colorado’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $1,746 accounting for 47% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,437 accounting for 33% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $529 accounting for 67% of households with bills).

10. Alaska

  • Monthly Bill Expense per Household*: $2,335
  • Percent of Household Income: 35%
  • Percent +/- National Average: + 14.1%

Alaska’s top 3 expenses are mortgage payments (average monthly bill of $1,740 accounting for 41% of households with bills), rent payments (average monthly bill of $1,313 accounting for 31% of households with bills), and auto loans (average monthly bill of $482 accounting for 87% of households with bills).

