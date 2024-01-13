Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

The Poorest Big City in Every State

7 min Read
By Jami Farkas

Media outlets often publish articles about the richest cities in each state, showing off the location’s biggest tourist attractions, fanciest neighborhoods or most sparkling amenities, like community theaters, parks and schools.

It isn’t as often that we hear about the regions in a state where residents struggle economically compared to a neighboring community or even live below the poverty level, but each state has at least one.

To determine the poorest big city in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed data about the median household income, the percentage of the population living below the poverty level and the per capita income, as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Read through to see what qualifies as the poorest city in your state and the rest of the United States.

Birmingham, Alabama

  • Population: 200,431
  • Median Household Income: $42,464
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 26.09%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,289

Fairbanks, Alaska

  • Population: 32,496
  •  Median Household Income: $69,914
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.67%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,820

Surprise, Arizona

  • Population: 145,591
  • Median Household Income: $87,756
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 6.79%
  • Per Capita Income: $37,518

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

  • Population: 41,172
  • Median Household Income: $39,411
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.88%
  • Per Capita Income: $21,170

Anaheim, California

  • Population: 347,111
  • Median Household Income: $88,538
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.62%
  • Per Capita Income: $35,331

Pueblo, Colorado

  • Population: 111,430
  • Median Household Income: $52,794
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.60%
  • Per Capita Income: $28,968
Make Your Money Work for You

New Britain, Connecticut

  • Population: 74,212
  • Median Household Income: $53,766
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.70%
  • Per Capita Income: $28,796 

Smyrna, Delaware

  • Population: 12,870
  • Median Household Income: $68,260
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.99%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,340 

Hialeah, Florida

  • Population: 222,996
  • Median Household Income: $49,531
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.81%
  • Per Capita Income: $24,295 

South Fulton, Georgia

  • Population: 107,865
  • Median Household Income: $77,488
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.37%
  • Per Capita Income: $36,153 

Kahului, Hawaii

  • Population: 27,233
  • Median Household Income: $94,712
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.72%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,885 

Caldwell, Idaho

  • Population: 61,212
  • Median Household Income: $65,259
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.63%
  • Per Capita Income: $24,112 

Waukegan, Illinois

  • Population: 89,435
  • Median Household Income: $66,077
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.00%
  • Per Capita Income: $30,089 

Lafayette, Indiana

  • Population: 70,828
  • Median Household Income: $50,674
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.47%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,523 

Council Bluffs, Iowa

  • Population: 62,670
  • Median Household Income: $61,181
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.59%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,946 

Salina, Kansas

  • Population: 46,734
  • Median Household Income: $56,945
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.67%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,477 

Richmond, Kentucky

  • Population: 34,883
  • Median Household Income: $45,457
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 22.23%
  • Per Capita Income: $26,787

Bossier City, Louisiana

  • Population: 62,971
  •  Median Household Income: $54,100
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.36%
  • Per Capita Income: $30,737 

Lewiston, Maine

  • Population: 37,577
  • Median Household Income: $54,317
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.83%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,223 
Make Your Money Work for You

Glen Burnie, Maryland

  • Population: 71,427
  • Median Household Income: $86,283
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.16%
  • Per Capita Income: $41,570 

Lynn, Massachusetts

  • Population: 100,653
  • Median Household Income: $70,046
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.08%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,816 

Warren, Michigan

  • Population: 138,588
  •  Median Household Income: $61,633
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 13.52%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,080

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

  • Population: 84,951
  • Median Household Income: $82,271
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.88%
  • Per Capita Income: $36,531 

Greenville, Mississippi

  • Population: 29,495
  • Median Household Income: $35,148
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 32.20%
  • Per Capita Income: $22,111 

Springfield, Missouri

  • Population: 168,873
  • Median Household Income: $43,450
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 20.32%
  • Per Capita Income: $28,806 

Kalispell, Montana

  • Population: 25,473
  • Median Household Income: $57,123
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.37%
  • Per Capita Income: $32,570 

Fremont, Nebraska

  • Population: 27,230
  • Median Household Income: $62,226
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.52%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,944 

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

  • Population: 198,325
  • Median Household Income: $52,476
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.82%
  • Per Capita Income: $22,600 

Laconia, New Hampshire

  • Population: 16,898
  • Median Household Income: $67,856
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 10.20%
  • Per Capita Income: $39,171 

Elizabeth, New Jersey

  • Population: 135,665
  • Median Household Income: $59,939
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 15.35%
  • Per Capita Income: $26,633 

South Valley, New Mexico

  • Population: 37,601
  • Median Household Income: $44,670
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 21.01%
  • Per Capita Income: $24,047 

Cheektowaga, New York

  • Population: 76,483
  • Median Household Income: $64,066
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 8.80%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,897 

Concord, North Carolina

  • Population: 105,335
  • Median Household Income: $83,480
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 7.52%
  • Per Capita Income: $39,148 
Make Your Money Work for You

Jamestown, North Dakota

  • Population: 15,850
  • Median Household Income: $53,389
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.89%
  • Per Capita Income: $34,078 

Canton, Ohio

  • Population: 70,589
  • Median Household Income: $37,627
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 30.24%
  • Per Capita Income: $22,649 

Lawton, Oklahoma

  • Population: 91,023
  • Median Household Income: $51,561
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.40%
  • Per Capita Income: $27,221 

Springfield, Oregon

  • Population: 61,740
  • Median Household Income: $60,982
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 16.41%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,284 

Reading, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 94,601
  • Median Household Income: $42,852
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 28.61%
  • Per Capita Income: $20,782

Central Falls, Rhode Island

  • Population: 22,359
  • Median Household Income: $43,092
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 24.43%
  • Per Capita Income: $19,552

Sumter, South Carolina

  • Population: 43,046
  • Median Household Income: $48,900
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 17.50%
  • Per Capita Income: $27,742

Huron, South Dakota

  • Population: 14,179
  • Median Household Income: $57,702
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 11.08%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,576

Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Population: 167,882
  • Median Household Income: $62,688
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.88%
  • Per Capita Income: $29,481 

El Paso, Texas

  • Population: 677,181
  • Median Household Income: $55,710
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.94%
  • Per Capita Income: $27,434

Ogden, Utah

  • Population: 86,754
  • Median Household Income: $66,226
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.12%
  • Per Capita Income: $31,437

Bennington, Vermont

  • Population: 8,753
  • Median Household Income: $51,221
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.96%
  • Per Capita Income: $33,141

Roanoke, Virginia

  • Population: 99,213
  • Median Household Income: $51,523
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 19.11%
  • Per Capita Income: $33,206
Make Your Money Work for You

Vancouver, Washington

  • Population: 190,700
  • Median Household Income: $73,626
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 12.33%
  • Per Capita Income: $40,219

 Wheeling, West Virginia

  • Population: 26,900
  • Median Household Income: $46,516
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 18.25%
  • Per Capita Income: $33,868

Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Population: 65,669
  • Median Household Income: $68,610
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 9.87%
  • Per Capita Income: $35,135

Riverton, Wyoming

  • Population: 10,733
  • Median Household Income: $50,861
  • Percentage of Population Below Poverty Level: 14.48%
  • Per Capita Income: $25,653

Methodology: To find the poorest big cities in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 10 cities in each state by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, the median household income, the percentage of population below the poverty level and the per capita income also were sourced from the American Community Survey. The median household income, per capita income and percentage of population below poverty level were all scored and summed to allow a comparison of each city within every state. The cities with higher scores represent poorer cities with lower median household incomes, higher poverty rates and lower per capita income. The highest-scoring city in each state was determined to be its poorest big city. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 12, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

January 13, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

8 Essential Money Terms Every Freelancer Needs To Know To Get Rich

Side Gigs

8 Essential Money Terms Every Freelancer Needs To Know To Get Rich

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

January 13, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

Mastering Wealth: 7 Key Skills That Set Wealthy People Apart

Wealth

Mastering Wealth: 7 Key Skills That Set Wealthy People Apart

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

What Is a Guarantor vs. Cosigner?

Money

What Is a Guarantor vs. Cosigner?

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

15 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Money

15 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Social Security Is Not Keeping Up With Inflation — Here’s What To Do About It

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Social Security Is Not Keeping Up With Inflation -- Here's What To Do About It

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money On If You Want to be Rich

Money

I'm a Financial Planner: Here are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money On If You Want to be Rich

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: What Are Americans Planning to Do With Their Money?

Money

Generational Wealth: What Are Americans Planning to Do With Their Money?

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

7 Surprising Things the Upper Middle Class Does With Their Money

Money

7 Surprising Things the Upper Middle Class Does With Their Money

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Florida in 2024?

Money

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Florida in 2024?

January 11, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Why Curiosity Makes You More Money

Money

Mark Cuban: Why Curiosity Makes You More Money

January 11, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Places Left To Live in Florida

Money

10 Cheapest Places Left To Live in Florida

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted — 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

Wealth

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted -- 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

January 12, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

Where Does Your Credit Card Fit Into Your Financial Planning? How To Use It Without Going Into Debt

Money

Where Does Your Credit Card Fit Into Your Financial Planning? How To Use It Without Going Into Debt

January 11, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

5 Winter Side Hustles That Will Pay Upwards of $8,000 a Month

Side Gigs

5 Winter Side Hustles That Will Pay Upwards of $8,000 a Month

January 11, 2024

7 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!