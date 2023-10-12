Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing — How Does Yours Compare?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Woman paying bills online stock photo
vladans / iStock.com

Despite inflation cooling considerably over the last year, many Americans are still struggling with high consumer prices and soaring utility bills. A recent CBS poll found that over half of Americans are either just meeting, or cannot meet, their expenses.

More critically, a CBS analysis of Census data showed that incomes fell in 17 states last year. Just five states had increased incomes, and 29 states saw income changes that were statistically insignificant, according to CBS MoneyWatch.

While a strong U.S. economy and a robust labor market have propelled investor optimism, the end of stimulus checks and high inflation, plus lower earnings and higher prices, have weakened consumer sentiment. After a steady rise beginning in July 2022, sentiment has seen equally steady declines over the last few months, according to data from Morning Consult.

“Consumer sentiment still remains pretty low, close to where it was in lockdowns at the onset of the pandemic,” Jesse Wheeler, senior economist at Morning Consult, told CBS. “It’s safe to say the U.S. economy is in better shape than it was then, so it begs the question: Why are Americans feeling so down about the economy?”

Make Your Money Work for You

Where Americans Are Earning More

U.S. median household income dipped 2.3% last year, to $74,580, but the following five states enjoyed increases in median average household income in 2022:

1. Delaware

  • Median household income in 2022: $82,174
  • Percent change from 2021: 6.9%

2. Alaska

  • Median household income in 2022: $88,121
  • Percent change from 2021: 4.7%

3. Utah

  • Median household income in 2022: $89,168
  • Percent change from 2021: 3.8%

4. Alabama

  • Median household income in 2022: $59,674
  • Percent change from 2021: 2.4%

5. Florida

  • Median household income in 2022: $69,303
  • Percent change from 2021: 1.7%

Where Americans Are Earning Less

The states that lost the most income can be found primarily in the Midwest and Northwest regions of the country, and that is where consumer sentiment has waned as well.

“Generally speaking, the decline in consumer confidence from 2021 to 2022 was particularly strong in the Midwest,” Wheeler said, also noting that states with increased median incomes experienced relatively small declines in consumer confidence.

Here are the 17 states that experienced the biggest drops in median household income in 2022. The remaining 29 states (including the District of Columbia) had unremarkable changes.

1. New Hampshire

  • Median household income in 2022: $89,992
  • Percent change from 2021: -5.9%

2. Vermont

  • Median household income in 2022: $73,991
  • Percent change from 2021: -5.5%

3. Pennsylvania

  • Median household income in 2022: $71,798
  • Percent change from 2021: -3.7%
Make Your Money Work for You

4. Nebraska

  • Median household income in 2022: $69,597
  • Percent change from 2021: -3.6%

5. Missouri

  • Median household income in 2022: $64,811
  • Percent change from 2021: -3.1%

6. Maryland

  • Median household income in 2022: $94,991
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.6%

7. Massachusetts

  • Median household income in 2022: $94,488
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.5%

8. Michigan

  • Median household income in 2022: $66,986
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.4%

9. Ohio

  • Median household income in 2022: $65,720
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.4%

10. Connecticut

  • Median household income in 2022: $88,429
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.3%

11. Oregon

  • Median household income in 2022: $75,657
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.2%

12. Wisconsin

  • Median household income in 2022: $70,996
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.2%

13. Minnesota

  • Median household income in 2022: $82,338
  • Percent change from 2021: -2.0%

14. Virginia

  • Median household income in 2022: $85,873
  • Percent change from 2021: -1.9%

15. Iowa

  • Median household income in 2022: $69,588
  • Percent change from 2021: -1.9%

16. Illinois

  • Median household income in 2022: $76,708
  • Percent change from 2021: -1.7%

17. Indiana

  • Median household income in 2022: $66,785
  • Percent change from 2021: -1.5%

Related Content

80% of Workers Lie During Job Interviews — How This Can Cost You in the Long Run

Money

80% of Workers Lie During Job Interviews -- How This Can Cost You in the Long Run

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

Money

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 — Here’s Why

Money

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 -- Here's Why

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

Money

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here’s How I Spend My Money

Money

I'm Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here's How I Spend My Money

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

Wealth

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Pawn Stars’ Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

Wealth

'Pawn Stars' Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

17% of Americans Don’t Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

Money

17% of Americans Don't Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge — Here’s What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

Money

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge -- Here's What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

Money

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

Money

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

Money

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

Money

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: ‘The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings’

Money

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: 'The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings'

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!