Stimulus Payments Coming to These West Coast States in September

Budget surpluses are being given back to residents in a few west coast states this fall by way of tax refunds. If you live in Colorado or Hawaii, you should have seen a check in recent weeks. California residents will have to wait a bit longer but will see larger checks than most states.

Here are the states issuing tax refunds.

Colorado

Taxpayers are receiving refunds of $750, or $1,500 for couples, filing jointly, thanks to the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, according to the Department of Revenue Tax Division. Checks started going out in August but if you haven’t received yours yet, you can check the status by calling 303-951-4996.

Hawaii

Residents of the Aloha State received a one-time tax refund via direct deposit on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Households who earn less than $100,000 annually received $300 per person, and households earning more than $100,000 received $100 per person.

California

California residents will have to wait a little bit longer, with inflation relief checks being sent out beginning in October. Thanks to the state’s $97.5 billion budget surplus, the state is sending out debit cards or issuing direct deposits to taxpayers based on their income and household size. Officially deemed the “Middle Class Tax Refund,” the payments could total as much as $1,050 per family. Refunds are calculated based on your 2020 tax returns, KTLA reports.

Dawn Alcott contributed to the reporting of this article.

