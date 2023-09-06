Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Stimulus Update: Double Check Your Mail, Minnesota’s Tax Rebate Looks Like Junk

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Portrait of a happy couple reading a letter in the mail and looking very excited â good news concepts.
andresr / Getty Images

You might want to look over your junk mail before tossing it in the trash. Minnesota income tax rebate checks are being mailed from Submittable Holdings, a vendor based in Missoula, Montana, which could confuse people looking for a check from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

“The checks are legitimate. Submittable is a form-building and funds distribution software company located in Missoula, Montana, that the state has partnered with to help distribute the 2021 One-Time Rebate Payments,” Minnesota Department of Revenue spokesperson Ryan Brown told FOX 9. “We also partnered with Submittable during the Frontline Worker Payment effort.”

The state is also working with U.S. Bank to distribute payments. 

FOX 9 published a photo of the return address, thanks to a viewer, and a sample proof of the rebate check.

Brown said that the DOR is using a third party because the department is in the middle of property tax refund season and does not have the resources to issue both payments without risking interruption to property tax refunds.

According to the DOR, payments to eligible Minnesotans will consist of:

  • $520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less
  • $260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less
  • Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents, for a maximum rebate of $1,300 per family
Make Your Money Work for You

Direct deposits will go out first, followed by checks in the mail. Recipients who chose direct deposit on their 2021 taxes or updated their bank information with the department earlier this summer should have seen payments already. Paper checks are being mailed through September. The department expects to send out nearly  2.1 million rebate payments by the end of the month.

If you don’t get your rebate payment by October, the DOR says to review the eligibility requirements on the department’s website. If you’re eligible, call 651-565-6595 or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com to speak with a customer assistance representative.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Things You Shouldn’t Do When Your Savings Reaches $100,000

Money

5 Things You Shouldn't Do When Your Savings Reaches $100,000

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Many Workdays Are in a Year?

Money

How Many Workdays Are in a Year?

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Midwest Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Money

10 Midwest Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Over Half of Americans Currently Use or Have Used Food Stamps, Survey Finds

Money

Over Half of Americans Currently Use or Have Used Food Stamps, Survey Finds

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Money

The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top 10 YouTube Channel Ideas that Can Make You Thousands

Money

Top 10 YouTube Channel Ideas that Can Make You Thousands

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Middle Class Money Trap That’s Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

The Middle Class Money Trap That's Keeping You From Being Rich

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Leave Your Money Uninsured: What To Do If You Have More Than $250,000 at One Bank

Money

Don't Leave Your Money Uninsured: What To Do If You Have More Than $250,000 at One Bank

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 — Is It the Right Amount?

Money

Here's How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 -- Is It the Right Amount?

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Money

States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary’s 3 Basic Money Rules To Follow

Money

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary's 3 Basic Money Rules To Follow

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: 8 Things You Need To Focus on To Boost Your Company’s Revenue by $10 Million

Money

Grant Cardone: 8 Things You Need To Focus on To Boost Your Company's Revenue by $10 Million

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 States Where Teachers Make More Than the Average American

Money

15 States Where Teachers Make More Than the Average American

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

Wealth

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!