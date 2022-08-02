GO in the Know: Student Loan Payment Prep, Costco Shakeups & Top Financial News for August 2

It’s National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, but before you satisfy your sweet tooth, make sure you are all caught up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Federal Student Loan Payments Set To Resume Soon

Federal student loan borrowers have about a month to prepare for the resumption of payments following a payment pause of more than two years that began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Spotlight: Costco

As with many companies, Costco is making changes due to inflation. Although CEO Craig Jelinek announced in July that Costco would keep its flagship $1.50 hot dog and soda deal, it is taking some other cost-cutting measures.

That’s Interesting: Gas Prices Have Fallen for the Past 7 Weeks

There’s been some consistent relief at the pump lately, with gas prices continuing to fall for the seventh consecutive week.

Bonus: Your Crypto Exchange Went Bankrupt? The Best Money Moves To Make Next

This crypto winter has been particularly harsh following the recent collapse of several crypto platforms which have left investors frustrated about how to recoup their assets.

