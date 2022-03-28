GO in the Know: Top 3 Financial News Stories for March 28, 2022

Happy Monday, everyone. Before you continue on with your day, GOBankingRates is here with the lunchtime lowdown on today’s biggest financial news stories. So, take a break from the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars controversy and give them a read.

The Big Lead: Stimulus Update

A new report that could lead to major tax ramifications states that the IRS issued more than 1.2 million economic payments, totaling a whopping $1.9 billion, to potentially ineligible people. Additionally, the report found that up to 644,705 eligible people did not receive stimulus payments.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Tesla

Tesla announced it will ask shareholders to vote at this year’s annual meeting to authorize additional shares in order to enable another stock split. The news gave its stock price a big boost early Monday.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: ‘CODA’ Makes History

Apple TV+ made history at the 94th Academy Awards, as “CODA” won three Oscars including Best Picture, marking the first time a streaming service has done so. Analysts say this historic moment is a “game-changer for Apple on its content efforts,” and a major win for Apple’s stock.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Money-Saving Life Hack

You can save money on groceries by using smartphone apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51, which give you cash back on grocery store purchases.

Read the full story here

