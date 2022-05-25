GO in the Know: Retirement Worries, Snap Struggles & Top Financial News for May 25

It’s the middle of the workweek, and we’re staying the course with another roundup of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: ‘Retirement Crisis’ Called Out

A recent Forbes article by Andrew Biggs took Bloomberg editors to task for claiming that the U.S. is facing a pending and dire “retirement crisis,” which could “under reasonable assumptions” overwhelm state budgets. Biggs, an expert on retirement policy and public sector pay, calls the assumptions “anything but reasonable,” however.

Business Spotlight: Snap

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the company was revising its guidance lower due to further deteriorating macroeconomic events, which sent the stock tumbling 43% on May 24. The company also said it would slow hiring.

Well That’s Interesting: The Benefits of Discussing Political and Social Issues at Work

A new phenomenon has emerged at the workplace — the increase in conversations about politics and social issues at work, according to a new survey.

Bonus: How To Protect Yourself Against Vacation Rental Scams

Pandemic fatigue is wearing off and Americans’ wanderlust is kicking in. Be careful, though — with summer approaching, there are renewed warnings about scams on vacation rentals and tips on what you can do to avoid them.

