Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Rent Hits All-Time High, Social Security Investigation & Top Financial News for May 24

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know
seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Scavenger Hunt Day, but you don’t have to go hunting for the lowdown on today’s top financial stories. We got ’em right here.

The Big Lead: US Rents Hit New Record High

The median monthly rent in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas reached an all-time high of $1,827 in April, according to Realtor.com. That’s up 16.7% from April 2021 and continued a trend that began early last year.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Walmart Expands Drone Delivery

In need of a hot dog buns, batteries or diapers in less than 30 minutes? Walmart has the solution for you. The company announced it will expand its drone delivery services to 34 sites by the end of the year, potentially reaching 4 million U.S. households across six states.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Social Security Investigation

An anti-fraud program run by the Social Security Administration’s watchdog division is under investigation for allegedly imposing severe penalties on poor, disabled and elderly Americans.

Read the full story here

Bonus: LGBTQ+ Workers Rate 15 Companies Highest in Workplace Experience

A new Glassdoor study shows the top three industries providing LGBTQ+ employees with a more welcoming workplace culture are real estate, information technology and legal.

Make Your Money Work for You

See which companies received the highest rating overall

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.