GO in the Know: Rent Hits All-Time High, Social Security Investigation & Top Financial News for May 24

It’s National Scavenger Hunt Day, but you don’t have to go hunting for the lowdown on today’s top financial stories. We got ’em right here.

The Big Lead: US Rents Hit New Record High

The median monthly rent in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas reached an all-time high of $1,827 in April, according to Realtor.com. That’s up 16.7% from April 2021 and continued a trend that began early last year.

Business Spotlight: Walmart Expands Drone Delivery

In need of a hot dog buns, batteries or diapers in less than 30 minutes? Walmart has the solution for you. The company announced it will expand its drone delivery services to 34 sites by the end of the year, potentially reaching 4 million U.S. households across six states.

Well That’s Interesting: Social Security Investigation

An anti-fraud program run by the Social Security Administration’s watchdog division is under investigation for allegedly imposing severe penalties on poor, disabled and elderly Americans.

Bonus: LGBTQ+ Workers Rate 15 Companies Highest in Workplace Experience

A new Glassdoor study shows the top three industries providing LGBTQ+ employees with a more welcoming workplace culture are real estate, information technology and legal.

