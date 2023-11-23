Advertiser Disclosure
10 Jobs That Will Earn You the Most Money in 2024

By Karen Doyle

While finding satisfaction in your job is important, let’s be honest. Most of us work primarily for the money, so you want to find a job that will pay you well. With unemployment being near all-time lows and demand for workers as high as it’s ever been, employees are changing jobs to grab that bigger paycheck.

Unsurprisingly, many of the top paying jobs are in tech and other growing sectors. When assembling this list, we looked at jobs that don’t require years and years of training or experience to qualify for — so, no neurosurgeons or CEOs here.

Because no one has a crystal ball, note that the median salaries listed are for 2022, but given the projected growth rate for these jobs, it’s safe to say the average salary will be even higher in 2024.

Here are the jobs that will earn you the most in 2024.

Management Analyst

Management analysts study the management structure and objectives of a company and also offer advice on how management can improve to better achieve its goals. They may focus on efficiency, and provide an analysis of personnel, systems, processes and more. Some management analysts work full time for a single company, while others operate as consultants and work with numerous companies in the course of a year. A bachelor’s degree is typically required, along with some work experience. The median salary is currently $95,290.

Financial Analyst

A financial analyst provides analysis and advice on financial matters to individuals and businesses. They may work for a company in the finance department, analyzing company financial statements and reports, and making recommendations on mergers and acquisitions or capital expenditures. Or, they may work with individuals to help them manage their money to achieve their financial goals. The median pay for a financial analyst is $96,220 per year now, and most positions require a bachelor’s degree.

Industrial Production Manager

An industrial production manager supervises production of goods, often on a production or assembly line. This is not a job you can walk right into, however, as most positions require at least five years of experience. The median salary for an industrial production manager is currently $107,560, and a bachelor’s degree plus experience is required.

Sales Representative

Sales representatives are needed in every industry, and the pay can vary widely. But the compensation for many sales occupations is based at least partly on commission, meaning that the more you sell, the more you earn. There may be no limit to the amount of money you can earn in a sales position. That said, the base pay, if there is any, can often be quite low, since the purpose of paying commission is to incent sales representatives to sell more.

The type of product or service being sold can often impact compensation as well. For example, in 2022 the median pay for a retail sales worker was $30,750, while a sales engineer, who sells scientific, technological or industrial products or services, could expect a median salary of $108,530. Likewise, the education level required for a sales representative can vary, from a high school diploma to a bachelor’s degree or even an advanced degree.

Actuary

Actuaries are typically employed by insurance companies, and they use mathematics and statistics to try to quantify risk. For example, actuaries who work in the life insurance sector will use current life expectancies and the prevalence of certain illnesses and diseases to price life insurance policies for customers based on their age and medical history. The median salary for an actuary is $113,990, and a bachelor’s degree is typically required.

Software Developer

Software developers, as the name suggests, design and develop software and applications. This can include custom software programs for large-scale implementation at large corporations, gaming or productivity applications for mobile devices, and everything in between. Like computer network architects, software developers may be employed by a medium to large company, or they may be freelancers who work on a for-hire basis. A bachelor’s degree is typically required, and the median pay is currently $124,200.

Computer Network Architect

A computer network engineer designs, installs and maintains computer networks for companies and organizations. They may recommend and source hardware and software, cyber security tools, routers, and other required products and services. Any company that has a sizeable network will likely have at least one network engineer, and some network engineers work as consultants, so they may have several companies as clients. This position typically requires at least a bachelor’s degree, and the median pay is now $126,900.

Medical Dosimetrist

A medical dosimetrist oversees treatment for cancer patients and calculates doses of radiation. They typically work in a hospital or physician’s office. A bachelor’s degree is required, as well as completion of an accredited medical dosimetry program and certification. The median pay for a medical dosimetrist is currently $128,970 per year.

Air Traffic Controller

Air traffic controllers direct passenger and cargo planes during takeoff and landing at airports, to ensure safety. The job is known to be very stressful, since intense concentration is required to be sure that there are no accidents. An air traffic controller may have an associate’s or a bachelor’s degree from the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative, and then undergo training at the Federal Aviation Administration Academy. The median salary at this time for an air traffic controller is $132,250.

AI Engineer

 Artificial intelligence, or AI, is the current buzzword in technology, as well as being an in-demand job category. An AI engineer, sometimes called a machine learning engineer, designs and develops computer programs that help machines think like humans. Not only is this a high-paying job for 2024, but the outlook is very strong — the demand for AI engineers is expected to grow 23% by 2032, more than four times as fast as the average for all occupations. The average salary for an IA engineer is $136,620 and typically requires a bachelor’s degree.

Some of these jobs require on-the-job training or experience in order to reach the salary levels indicated here. But with the projected growth outlook in these industries, it’s a good time to get started if you want to be making a hefty salary in a few years.

