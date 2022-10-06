GO in the Know: Inflation Relief Checks, Rare Savings Combo for Retirees & Top Financial News for Oct. 6, 2022

Did you know it’s National Inbox Zero Day? Try your best to organize your work inbox and get down to zero today. While you’re getting organized, take a moment to catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Are Inflation Relief Checks Coming to Your State?

According to CNBC, there are 17 states that have either already or plan to put money back into their residents’ pockets by sending rebate checks to combat the effects of sustained inflation. Find out if payments are coming to your state

Business Spotlight: Goodwill

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Read the full story here

That’s Incredible: Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are in for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits and a decline in the cost of Medicare Part B premiums. Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Set Your Kid Up To Become a Millionaire

Is it possible to set your child up to become a millionaire? The answer is yes — especially if you have an understanding of the right accounts that can lead to your child’s financial freedom. Read the full story here

