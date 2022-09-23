Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Stimulus Payments, Medicare Open Enrollment Savings & Top Financial News for Sept. 23

Heather Taylor

By Heather Taylor

GO in the Know 5
seb_ra / iStock.com

Happy Friday — and National Go With Your Gut Day! Take a moment to listen to your gut feeling today and trust it to guide you into your weekend plans. (Did it tell you to get in some rest and relaxation? We fully support this decision.) Read up on today’s top financial stories and enjoy the weekend.

The Big Lead: Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

Who can look forward to a surprise tax refund? How much will it be? And when will you receive it? Read the full story here

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Business Spotlight: How To Save Thousands During Medicare Open Enrollment

The Medicare open enrollment period provides an opportunity for the nation’s more than 60 million Medicare beneficiaries to scout ways to get the best out of the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older. But experts say too many seniors don’t take advantage. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

That’s Interesting: 2.5 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year

According to Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Report 2022, the economy helped the rich get richer and allowed 2021 to set a record for household wealth. Read the full story here

Bonus: 7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

Some of the answers might surprise you. Avoid making the following mistakes that can hurt your retirement savings and lifestyle. Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets. 

Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.