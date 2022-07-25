Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Yellen Says Economy ‘Not in a Recession’ Ahead of Fed Meeting, Big Economic Indicators

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock (13037010a)Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a lunch meeting with entrepreneurs in Seoul, South KoreaUS Yellen, Seoul, South Korea - 19 Jul 2022.
Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock / Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock

On the eve of a week that many experts see as a crucial point for the economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that while “the economy is slowing down,” “this is not an economy that’s in recession,” adding, however, that “inflation is way too high.”

See: These Expert Tips Can Help You Prepare for Losing Your Job and Avoid Stress as Recession Looms
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

“This morning I joined @MeetThePress  to discuss the resilience of our economy, and the work this Administration continues to do to bring down costs for American families,” Yellen tweeted on July 24.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Speaking on NBC, Yellen said that “we’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing and that’s necessary and appropriate and we need to be growing at a steady and sustainable pace. So there is a slowdown and businesses can see that and that’s appropriate, given that people now have jobs and we have a strong labor market,” according to the transcript of her remarks on the White House website.

Make Your Money Work for You

Yellen’s comments come just a few days before the Federal Reserve is set to raise its rates once again — a move triggering recession fears — as well as on a week in which many economic reports are set to be released, including the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), preferred personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report. 

Yellen explained that the technical and actual definition of a recession considers “a broad range of data,” saying “this is not an economy that’s in recession.”

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

“But you don’t see any of the signs now — a recession is a broad-based contraction that affects many sectors of the economy–we just don’t have that. Consumer spending remains solid. It’s continuing to grow. Output, industrial output has grown in five of the six most recent months. Credit quality remains very strong. household balance sheets are generally in good shape,” she added.

Make Your Money Work for You

Earlier this month and one day after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that inflation was worse than expected in June, Yellen said that “inflation in the United States remains unacceptably high and it’s our administration’s top economic priority to bring it down.”

Consumer Price Index: Did Inflation Increase the Price of Bacon, Eggs & Bread in June?
Discover: June Job Numbers Prompt Speculation of Second 75-Point Rate Hike — A Move Not Seen in Decades

Speaking in Bali, Indonesia, ahead of the Group of 20 finance ministers’ meeting, Yellen added that the greatest challenge today comes from Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is triggering “negative spillover effects from that war in every corner of the world – particularly with respect to higher energy prices and rising food insecurity,” according to a transcript of her speech, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.