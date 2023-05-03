Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

2 min Read
By Laura Gariepy
Portrait of a 65 year old fisherman casting out his fishing line into the water from his boat into a flat calm sea.
ClarkandCompany / Getty Images

Once thought of as the ideal place to live out one’s golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirees. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home prices, leaving those on a fixed income feeling the pinch.

In just half a decade, the median price of a single-family house in Florida rose $150,000 or 60%. According to Redfin, the average cost of a home in March 2018 was approximately $250,000. In March 2023, it was roughly $400,000.

But expensive housing isn’t the only thing repelling retirees from the state. Inflation and stock market dips have also negatively impacted their financial situation.

In response, seniors are seeking more affordable places to call home. For example, many are moving to Limestone County, Alabama, the fastest-growing county in the state. The area boasts lakefront property, warm weather and low property taxes, so it only makes sense that it’s considered a substitute for The Sunshine State.

What Should You Do?

If you’re nearing retirement, you may want to choose a less traditional region to reside in post-work. Towns like Sequim, Washington, Linden, Michigan, and Thermopolis, Wyoming offer perks like more affordable housing, favorable tax treatment and proximity to major metros.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

But no matter where you live, there are certain things you should do with your money. For example, you should continue to invest, set aside money for emergencies, maintain an up-to-date estate plan and stay (or become) debt-free. That way, your cash stretches further, and you feel more secure.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Consumers Resist New Loans — How Leveraging Existing Ones Will Impact Banks, Inflation and the Greater Economy

Money

Consumers Resist New Loans -- How Leveraging Existing Ones Will Impact Banks, Inflation and the Greater Economy

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

Money

The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in All 50 States

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Biden’s Economy Stacks Up Against Every President Since 1963

Money

How Biden's Economy Stacks Up Against Every President Since 1963

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Biggest Money Regret That Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials Share

Money

The Biggest Money Regret That Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials Share

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement — Do Experts Think They Should Be?

Money

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement -- Do Experts Think They Should Be?

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Spending: How Much the Different Generations Plan To Need Each Month

Money

Retirement Spending: How Much the Different Generations Plan To Need Each Month

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford — 5 Costs To Cut First

Money

Almost 1/3 of Retirees Are Spending More Than They Can Afford -- 5 Costs To Cut First

September 18, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Overpayments Causing Major Problems — How It’s Affecting Recipients as Funds Are Requested Back

Money

Social Security Overpayments Causing Major Problems -- How It's Affecting Recipients as Funds Are Requested Back

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Mexican Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

Money

10 Best Mexican Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,500 a Month

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Plan To Spend Less Than $2,000 a Month in Retirement — Are They Being Realistic?

Money

Most Americans Plan To Spend Less Than $2,000 a Month in Retirement -- Are They Being Realistic?

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Best Social Security Money Lessons Gen Z and Millennials Should Learn Before Retirement

Money

6 Best Social Security Money Lessons Gen Z and Millennials Should Learn Before Retirement

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

Money

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

September 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities That Are Running Out of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Money

10 US Cities That Are Running Out of Jobs and Cheap Housing

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Spend the Most Money On

Money

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Spend the Most Money On

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says America’s Economy Is About To Get a Reality Check, Here’s Why

Money

Jaspreet Singh Says America's Economy Is About To Get a Reality Check, Here's Why

September 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!