Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

9 Money Moves to Do Before 2023 Ends

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher
Friends celebrating the New Year's Eve.
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

With the year winding down, it’s not just time to start planning your holiday season — it’s also time to make some smart financial decisions. Here are nine money moves to consider before the ball drops on 2023, ensuring you start the New Year on the right financial foot.

1. Review Your Financial Goals

Take a look back at the goals you set at the beginning of the year. How did you do? Use this time to assess your progress and set new, realistic goals for the upcoming year. It’s also a great moment to adjust your current financial plan to better align with your long-term objectives.

2. Maximize Retirement Contributions

If you have a 401(k), IRA, or another retirement plan, try to contribute as much as you can up to the maximum limit. This not only bolsters your retirement savings but can also reduce your taxable income for the year.

3. Use Up FSA Dollars

If you have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and there are funds left, spend them. These accounts are often “use it or lose it,” and you could forfeit any unspent money at the year’s end, depending on your plan’s rules.

Investing for Everyone

4. Review Your Insurance Coverage

Life changes, and so should your insurance. Review your health, life, auto, and home insurance policies to ensure they still provide adequate coverage. It’s also a prime time to shop for better rates or bundle services for discounts.

5. Create or Adjust Your Budget

Budgets should evolve as your life does. Whether it’s a change in income or expenses, make the necessary adjustments. Prepare a budget for the next year, keeping in mind any anticipated changes like a move, job change, or major purchase.

6. Check Your Credit Report

Year-end is a good reminder to check your credit report for errors and potential fraud. You’re entitled to one free report from each of the three major credit bureaus per year, so take advantage of this.

7. Tax Loss Harvesting

If you have investments outside of a retirement account, consider tax loss harvesting to offset any capital gains you may have realized during the year. Sell off underperforming stocks to claim losses on your taxes, but be mindful of the wash-sale rule.

Investing for Everyone

8. Charitable Contributions

Make any charitable donations before December 31st to take advantage of the tax deductions. Ensure that you get a receipt for any donation, and remember, it must be to a qualified organization if you plan to write it off.

9. Automate Savings

If you haven’t already, automate your savings. Set up automatic transfers to your savings account, investment account, or retirement fund to ensure you continue to save without having to think about it.

Bonus Tip: Holiday Spending Plan

Holidays can be financially straining. Create a spending plan for gifts and festivities and stick to it. It’s easy to get carried away, but your future self will thank you for the restraint.

By tackling these financial tasks before the end of the year, you can not only improve your financial situation for the present but also set a strong foundation for the year ahead. Remember, financial health is a journey, not a destination, and the end of the year is the perfect time to ensure you’re on the right path.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Much Money Can You Make in the 8 Fastest Growing Professions in America?

Money

How Much Money Can You Make in the 8 Fastest Growing Professions in America?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Build Up Your 401(k) Balance From Scratch

Money

How To Build Up Your 401(k) Balance From Scratch

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Makes These 20 Countries the Richest in the World?

Money

What Makes These 20 Countries the Richest in the World?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Shares 7 Steps To Reach Your Financial Goals

Money

Robert Kiyosaki Shares 7 Steps To Reach Your Financial Goals

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Lessons All Generations Can Learn From Wealthy Boomers

Money

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Lessons All Generations Can Learn From Wealthy Boomers

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

28 Dumb Ways You Could Lose It All by Trying To Get Rich

Money

28 Dumb Ways You Could Lose It All by Trying To Get Rich

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Money

Here's the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Millionaire: How I Got Rich Eliminating These 7 Expenses and Payments

Wealth

I'm a Millionaire: How I Got Rich Eliminating These 7 Expenses and Payments

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Should You Bail Your Kids Out of Debt?

Money

Dave Ramsey: Should You Bail Your Kids Out of Debt?

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Here’s Why Putting Off Saving for Retirement To Buy a Home Isn’t the Best Idea

Money

Retirement Savings: Here's Why Putting Off Saving for Retirement To Buy a Home Isn't the Best Idea

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Your Calendar: Important Social Security Dates in 2024

Money

Mark Your Calendar: Important Social Security Dates in 2024

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted — 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

Wealth

29 of the Most Valuable Coins Ever Minted -- 9 Are Worth Over $1 Million

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Save More Than You Spend in Retirement

Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Save More Than You Spend in Retirement

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

Money

10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

Money

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!