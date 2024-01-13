Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Dave Ramsey: 2 Things That Lead to Your First $1 Million in Net Worth

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Dave Ramsey
©Dave Ramsey

Financial guru and radio show host Dave Ramsey spoke recently about the two primary things that can lead people to getting their first $1 million in net worth.

“There’s two things that really cause people to get their first $1 million to $5 million in net worth,” he explained on his program, The Ramsey Show. “They invest steadily in their retirement plans and good growth stock mutual funds like 401ks and Roth IRAs, and they pay off their home.”

Ramsey further added that this means not just paying the interest, as this will only “keep you in debt perpetually.”

Ramsey has long been a strong advocate of paying off debt fast and paying mortgage early, as this not only enables financial freedom, but it’s also a key way to build wealth.

“In fact, the average millionaire pays off their house in just 10.2 years,” he noted in a Ramsey Solutions article. He went on to offer a few tips to help achieve this:

First, make extra house payments. For example, say you have a $240,000, 30-year mortgage with a 7% interest rate and a monthly payment of $1,597 for your principal and interest. If you made an extra payment just once every quarter, and you’d pay off your house nearly 15 years early.

“That would mean cutting the length of your mortgage in half and saving a whopping $184,000 in interest along the way,” noted Ramsey Solutions.

Another tip is to “make extra room in your budget.” In other words, cut down on some expenses, such as subscriptions, groceries or eating out.

Investing for Everyone

Additional tips include downsizing, or putting extra income toward your mortgage.

“To get really intense about knocking down your mortgage payment, put all your extra income toward your home loan. That means bonuses, raises, profit sharing, holiday gifts — yep, all of it,” Ramsey noted. “It’s more than okay to treat yourself from time to time (I still want you to enjoy your money for other things), but don’t let the temptation of lifestyle creep take over.”

By paying down debt early and avoiding massive interest fees and payments, you’re left with more money — which you can then invest steadily in your retirement plans and stock mutual funds, as Ramsey has suggested.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Financial Planning

Related Content

Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

Money

Side Hustle Paying Upwards of $6,000 a Month Could Boom in 2024 Thanks to More Going Back to Office

January 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

Money

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

January 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Strategies To Make Quick Cash on TaskRabbit

Side Gigs

6 Strategies To Make Quick Cash on TaskRabbit

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Here’s How To Get a Raise at Work

Money

Barbara Corcoran: Here's How To Get a Raise at Work

January 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

January 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Essential Money Terms Every Freelancer Needs To Know To Get Rich

Side Gigs

8 Essential Money Terms Every Freelancer Needs To Know To Get Rich

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

January 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Mastering Wealth: 7 Key Skills That Set Wealthy People Apart

Wealth

Mastering Wealth: 7 Key Skills That Set Wealthy People Apart

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

What Is a Guarantor vs. Cosigner?

Money

What Is a Guarantor vs. Cosigner?

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

15 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

Money

15 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Social Security Is Not Keeping Up With Inflation — Here’s What To Do About It

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Social Security Is Not Keeping Up With Inflation -- Here's What To Do About It

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money On If You Want to be Rich

Money

I'm a Financial Planner: Here are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money On If You Want to be Rich

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: What Are Americans Planning to Do With Their Money?

Money

Generational Wealth: What Are Americans Planning to Do With Their Money?

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Surprising Things the Upper Middle Class Does With Their Money

Money

7 Surprising Things the Upper Middle Class Does With Their Money

January 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Florida in 2024?

Money

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Florida in 2024?

January 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Why Curiosity Makes You More Money

Money

Mark Cuban: Why Curiosity Makes You More Money

January 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!