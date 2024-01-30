Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Kevin O’Leary Says You Need $5 Million in the Bank ‘To Survive’ — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork (14150804hg)15 Seasons of Shark Tank - Kevin O'Leary - Venture CapitalistAdvertising Week New York, Day 2, The Penn District, USA - 17 Oct 2023.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork / Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork

How much money in the bank is enough to allow one to survive? For “Shark Tank” investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, the amount is $5 million — an opinion which sparked a lot of controversy.

In an August 2023 YouTube video, O’Leary said that “you have to get to a place where you have $5 million in the bank.”

“Because you can survive the rest of your life no matter what happens — and your family — and you can take care of a lot of people, making 6% or 7% of $5 million,” said O’Leary. “When you make that, you have to set that aside and you don’t risk it. Then after that, you can start to take risk capital and put it to work.”

Some Responses Show Disagreement With O’Leary, Others in Agreement

In response, one commenter wrote: “He said that with a straight face. How many of us know someone with 5 million in the bank. I guess we’re all doomed.”

Yet, other people seemed to agree with this premise, with one commenter writing: “For every 1,000 people that dismissed this, someone nodded, did their napkin math, and got to work on their business blueprint.”

So, how does O’Leary suggested one goes about having $5 million in the bank?

According to Benzinga, O’Leary recommended multiple strategies, such as building a business and focusing on cash flow.

He also warned against uncalculated risks and supported being selective with investments, Benzinga noted.

Investing for Everyone

Investing Early the Key to Success

Another piece of advice is to start investing early, saving 10% of your income and investing in bonds and dividend-paying stocks.

And as Benzinga further noted, when it comes to retirement planning, O’Leary recommended contributing a minimum of 15% of your salary into a 401(k) account.

Finally, he strongly advised to ask for what you’re worth, according to MoneyWise, which noted that O’Leary once said the wealthiest people are the ones who are most determined to get adequate compensation.

“That might not make them the easiest to deal with in real life, but he points out that they tend to ‘get rich because they’re not afraid to ask for what they want,'” MoneyWise reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Financial Planning


Comparing Different Financial Planners

Related Content

Wages of Independent Workers Could Be Impacted by New Law — 6 Changes Coming in March 2024

Money

Wages of Independent Workers Could Be Impacted by New Law -- 6 Changes Coming in March 2024

January 30, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

European Net Worth: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Europe

Wealth

European Net Worth: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Europe

January 30, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

13 Lessons From Millionaires That Financial Planners Use To Help Others Get Rich

Wealth

13 Lessons From Millionaires That Financial Planners Use To Help Others Get Rich

January 30, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

12 Most Valuable American Stamps Still in Circulation

Wealth

12 Most Valuable American Stamps Still in Circulation

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Side Hustles Where Monthly Income Could Double in 2024

Money

8 Side Hustles Where Monthly Income Could Double in 2024

January 26, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

13 Money Mistakes That Are Costing You Up to $10K a Year Without You Knowing It

Money

13 Money Mistakes That Are Costing You Up to $10K a Year Without You Knowing It

January 30, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

US Presidential Dollar Coins Worth the Most Money — You Could Make Up to $141,000

Wealth

US Presidential Dollar Coins Worth the Most Money -- You Could Make Up to $141,000

January 30, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Do You Negotiate a Lower Interest Rate?

Money

How Do You Negotiate a Lower Interest Rate?

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Coinstar Fees: How To Avoid Them and Get the Most Money Back

Side Gigs

Coinstar Fees: How To Avoid Them and Get the Most Money Back

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

Money

5 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay $80K or More a Year

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Items Rich People Always Pay Top Dollar For

Wealth

6 Items Rich People Always Pay Top Dollar For

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

11 Tips for Finding a Job on Craigslist

Money

11 Tips for Finding a Job on Craigslist

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Financial Mistakes You Can’t Afford To Make on an Average Salary

Money

6 Financial Mistakes You Can't Afford To Make on an Average Salary

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida

Wealth

Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

100 Things That Have Gone Up in Price Way Too Much

Money

100 Things That Have Gone Up in Price Way Too Much

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: These Are the 6 Worst Money Mistakes I See People Make

Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: These Are the 6 Worst Money Mistakes I See People Make

January 29, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!