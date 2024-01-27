The 5 Levels of Wealth and How To Get There

If building wealth is one of your goals this year, you’re not alone. Roughly 48% of Americans are making financial resolutions for 2024 according to a study by Allianz Life Insurance Company. This is up from 43% last year.

Certified financial planners Brian Preston and Bo Hanson, hosts of The Money Guy Show, discussed how to reach the five levels of wealth. Here’s what they revealed about each wealth level and how to get there.

Level 1: Stability

of their show, Hanson and Preston explain that financial stability signifies the ability to pay your bills without living paycheck to paycheck. This level is not solely about income, as even high earners can struggle to achieve stability. It’s about adopting a mindset of deferred gratification and discipline in spending.

Key aspects of stability include eliminating bad debts, following a budget, and understanding the importance of saving. To assess if you’re at this stage, check if you are not relying on services like “buy now, pay later,” have an emergency fund, and are not carrying a credit card balance.

Level 2: Strategy

Moving up the wealth pyramid, the next stage is strategy. Here, you’re no longer just surviving; you’re beginning to make your money work for you. This level involves controlling your paycheck rather than letting it control you. It’s about having a financial plan and executing it, not just dreaming.

Strategy is also about educating yourself financially and avoiding the trap of chasing the latest investment fads. To transition to this stage, focus on increasing your income, managing major expenses wisely, and ensuring your spending aligns with your financial goals.

Level 3: Security

The third level, security, is about seeing the fruits of your disciplined financial strategy. At this stage, financial decisions become second nature, and saving a substantial portion of your income is a given.

Security is not solely based on income or net worth; it requires time and consistent effort. To know you’re in the Security phase, check if you have a fully funded emergency fund, a growing investment portfolio, and a comprehensive financial plan in place.

Level 4: Freedom

Freedom is the stage where your investments and savings work harder than you do. It’s about having the ability to cover your current and future financial needs. However, reaching this stage is not a quick or easy feat.

Reaching the freedom stage requires long-term planning and discipline. Signs you’re achieving financial freedom include having a stress-tested financial plan, understanding your post-retirement life, and implementing advanced financial strategies.

Level 5: Abundance

Abundance, the pinnacle of wealth, transcends mere financial metrics. It’s about aligning wealth with personal values, purpose, and contentment. This stage is not defined by a specific net worth but by a mindset that views money as a tool for fulfilling life’s purposes.

Achieving abundance means being content and satisfied with your financial status while focusing on relationships, personal growth, and happiness. It’s a blend of financial success and personal fulfillment.

Bottom Line

Navigating the five levels of wealth is a journey of financial discipline, strategic planning, and personal growth. Each level builds upon the previous one, requiring not only smart financial decisions but also a deeper understanding of one’s personal values and goals.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

