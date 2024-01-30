Advertiser Disclosure
12 Most Valuable American Stamps Still in Circulation

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The world of philately is full of surprises and treasures, especially when it comes to American stamps. Some of the rarest and most coveted stamps are still in circulation today, fetching impressive prices due to their historical significance and rarity. Here’s a look at some of the 12 most valuable American stamps that are still out there, waiting to be discovered by lucky collectors.

George Grinnell’s Hawaii Missionaries Stamp Collection: $200,000.00 – $490,000.00

This extraordinary collection is at the pinnacle of American philately, showcasing the rich history of Hawaiian missionary stamps.

1918 24c Jenny Invert: $150,000 – $280,000.00

The infamous Jenny Invert, a printing error where the biplane was printed upside-down, remains one of the most iconic and sought-after American stamps.

1918-23 First Airmail Stamps, Set of 6: 75,000.00 – $118,000.00

This set represents the dawn of airmail service in the U.S., a significant milestone in postal history.

2013 $2.00 Upright Jenny Pane of 6 Stamps: $12,000.00 – $49,500.00

A modern rarity, this pane features the “right-side-up” Jenny, a deliberate error by the Postal Service playing homage to the original Jenny Invert.

1881 Complete Set of 2c-$60 Newspaper Atlanta Plate Proofs, 30 Blocks of 4: $10,000.00 – $48,500.00

A rare set of plate proofs, these stamps were used for printing newspaper stamps in the late 19th century.

1851-52 5c Blue Hawaiian Missionary: $13,000.00 – $32,500.00

Among the earliest stamps issued in Hawaii, these are prized for their age and connection to the missionary period.

1979 $1 Americana Series — Rush Lamp Invert: $12,000.00 $27,995.00

Acquired from the CIA agent who purchased the original error sheet, this stamp features a famous printing error.

1857-61 1c Franklin, Perf 15: $9,000.00 – 27,500.00

This classic stamp features Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers, and is sought after for its age and historical value.

1916-17 5c Washington Imperforate Carmine Error: Around $24,500.00

A rare error stamp featuring George Washington, this piece is a gem for collectors of early 20th-century stamps.

Complete Set of Dollar-Value Columbians On Registered Covers: $6,000.00 – $19,000.00

These stamps commemorate the 400th anniversary of Columbus’s voyage and are highly valued when found on original registered covers.

1873 Official Proof Sheets O68P3-O71P3 on India Paper: $8,000.00 – $18,500.00

These official proof sheets are a rare find, showcasing the intricate designs of early American stamps.

1979 $1 Americana Series – Rush Lamp CIA Invert: $1,000.00 – $17,500.00

Another variant of the Rush Lamp Invert, this stamp is part of the Americana series and is valued for its rarity and historical significance.

These stamps are not just pieces of adhesive paper; they are artifacts of American history, each with its own story. For collectors, finding one of these treasures is like striking gold, a rare and exhilarating experience that keeps the hobby of stamp collecting alive and exciting. Whether it’s a printing error, a historical figure, or a pivotal moment in postal history, these stamps are valued not just for their monetary worth but for the stories they tell and the history they preserve.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

