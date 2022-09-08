Advertiser Disclosure
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

A quarter of Wisconsin on US dollar bills. stock photo
CaptureLight / iStock.com

The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more.

It all depends on which type of quarter you use. If it’s a Wisconsin state quarter issued in 2004, it could be worth at least $2,000 and maybe much more. The vast majority of 2004 Wisconsin quarters are worth their face value — 25 cents. But some contain errors, which makes them rare collector’s items.

All of the quarters from that series show a cow, a wheel of cheese and an ear of corn on the back, WLAC reported. If you have one, pay close attention to the corn — especially the leaf on it. TikTok user @coinhub has posted a helpful video on the subject, embedded below.

@coinhub ♬ original sound – Blake Alma
If you see a “high extra leaf” on the corn, hold on to that coin for dear life because the tiny little leaf is not supposed to be there. A “high extra leaf” coin in excellent condition has sold for as much as $2,530. Even those in less-than-excellent condition could score you a couple grand.

Now, if you happen to see a 2004 Wisconsin quarter with a “low extra leaf” below the corn — put it in a metal lockbox and shove that lockbox into a safe. One of these Wisconsin quarters with a “low extra leaf” sold for $6,000, WKDQ reported, citing a report on the Professional Coin Grading Service collector’s site.

On the other hand, if you have a 2004 Wisconsin quarter with neither a high extra leaf or a low extra leaf, well… find three more just like it and you’ll have a dollar.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.