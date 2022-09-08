Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
A quarter of Wisconsin on US dollar bills. stock photo
CaptureLight / iStock.com

The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you a lot more.

It all depends on which type of quarter you use. If it’s a Wisconsin state quarter issued in 2004, it could be worth at least $30 and maybe much more. The vast majority of 2004 Wisconsin quarters are worth their face value — 25 cents. But some contain errors, which makes them somewhat of a collector’s item.

All of the quarters from that series show a cow, a wheel of cheese and an ear of corn on the back, WLAC reported. If you have one, pay close attention to the corn — especially the leaf on it. TikTok user @coinhub has posted a helpful video on the subject, embedded below.

@coinhub ♬ original sound – Blake Alma

Real Values May Not Match Book Prices (Even For Graded Specimens)

If you see a “high extra leaf” on the corn, hold on to that coin — because the tiny little leaf is not supposed to be there. An “extra leaf high” coin in excellent condition has sold for as much as $2,530. However, in more recent times, a circulated coin may be worth ~$50, per The Spruce Crafts, and ~$130 uncirculated. PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service) offers a price guide valuation, for graded and slabbed specimens, of between $115 for MS60 and $3,200 for a MS67 (the higher the number, the more pristine the coin). At auction, however, graded specimens have sold for significantly less than book price — a PCGS-listed high of $825 during a 2021 GreatCollections auction for an NGC-graded (Numismatic Guaranty Company) MS67 example.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Now, if you happen to see a 2004 Wisconsin quarter with a low extra leaf below the corn, it’s also good to hold. The Spruce Crafts estimates the value of an uncirculated, ungraded “extra leaf low” specimen at ~$100; PCGS places a value of $95 on a graded MS60 example — but a much higher $5,500 for a MS67 example via their current price guide. Again, actual values of sold examples at auction are typical significantly less than this figure, at least in the current numismatic coin market. However, PCGS does list a single remarkable sale of a PCGS-graded MS67 example (taking place at a 2020 Heritage Auctions event) of $6,000.

On the other hand, if you have a 2004 Wisconsin quarter with neither a high extra leaf or a low extra leaf, well… find three more just like it and you’ll have a dollar.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

ChatGPT Wealth Wisdom: 10 Unusual Tricks for Financial Success

Wealth

ChatGPT Wealth Wisdom: 10 Unusual Tricks for Financial Success

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills You Could Find in Your Wallet

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills You Could Find in Your Wallet

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Tips I Give To My Female Millionaire Clients

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Tips I Give To My Female Millionaire Clients

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 3 Splurges I Now Make During the Holidays

Wealth

I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 3 Splurges I Now Make During the Holidays

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years

Wealth

6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons People Don’t Like To Use $50 Bills — Should You Avoid Them, Too?

Wealth

4 Reasons People Don't Like To Use $50 Bills -- Should You Avoid Them, Too?

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Right-Hand Man Charlie Munger Said People With These 5 Traits Are ‘Almost Certain To Succeed’

Wealth

Warren Buffett's Right-Hand Man Charlie Munger Said People With These 5 Traits Are 'Almost Certain To Succeed'

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways People Go From Being Rich to Middle Class

Wealth

4 Ways People Go From Being Rich to Middle Class

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Expensive Vacations Worth Every Penny

Wealth

11 Expensive Vacations Worth Every Penny

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

Wealth

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 3 Errors Make Coins Worth Much More Than Face Value — What Imperfections To Look For

Wealth

These 3 Errors Make Coins Worth Much More Than Face Value -- What Imperfections To Look For

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Frugal Ways Millennials and Gen Z Are Building Wealth Correctly

Wealth

4 Frugal Ways Millennials and Gen Z Are Building Wealth Correctly

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

38% of Millennials Go Into Debt for Holiday Gifts, Here’s How To Get Out of It

Wealth

38% of Millennials Go Into Debt for Holiday Gifts, Here's How To Get Out of It

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 — Look for This in Your Wallet

Wealth

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 -- Look for This in Your Wallet

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Does Retirement Look Like for Billionaires?

Wealth

What Does Retirement Look Like for Billionaires?

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!