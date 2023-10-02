Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

7 Exclusive Membership Clubs and Services Only the Rich Know

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Elegant business woman talking by phone near the helicopter.
amoklv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the world’s elite circles, exclusive membership clubs and services cater to the whims and fancies of the extraordinarily wealthy.

The rich and famous have access to ultra-exclusive clubs, luxury concierge services, and private events that most people can only dream about. Below is a curated list of some of the exclusive membership clubs and services that only the affluent have the keys to.

Centurion Card by American Express

This is one of the most prestigious and exclusive credit cards worldwide. It is available by invitation only and comes with a hefty annual fee. The Centurion Card offers an unmatched level of luxury concierge services, including personal shoppers at high-end stores, personal travel counsel, and access to private events.

Quintessentially

Quintessentially is a members-only luxury lifestyle management and concierge service. It provides its elite members with access to exclusive events, private views at art galleries, priority reservations at the world’s finest restaurants, and assistance with travel and entertainment arrangements.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Soho House

With multiple locations around the world, Soho House is an exclusive club that caters to individuals in the arts, media, and creative industries. Members enjoy access to luxurious spaces for eating, drinking, and socializing, along with other perks like free access to coworking spaces, private events, and a global network of creative professionals.

NetJets

NetJets offers a unique fractional ownership program where members own a share of a private jet. This membership provides all the benefits of owning a private jet without the responsibilities of aircraft management. It ensures the rich can travel in luxury and privacy anytime, anywhere.

The Yellowstone Club

Located in Montana, the Yellowstone Club is a private residential club where members have access to some of the world’s best skiing terrains, golf courses, and other outdoor activities. The club is set amidst natural beauty, providing a luxurious and serene getaway exclusively for its members.

Pall Mall’s The Arts Club, London

Located in the heart of London’s Mayfair, The Arts Club is one of the city’s most prestigious private clubs. It offers its members access to exclusive events, exhibitions, and gatherings, promoting networking amongst individuals from the art, literature, fashion, and film industries.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Knightsbridge Circle

This exclusive travel club offers bespoke travel arrangements for its members, including private meetings with royalties, exclusive access to events like the Oscars and Cannes Film Festival, and private island rentals.

Being part of these elite membership clubs and services is not just about exclusivity and luxury. It’s about belonging to a community of like-minded individuals, enjoying unparalleled services, and accessing opportunities and experiences that money, in many instances, can’t typically buy. While these memberships come with exorbitant fees, for the world’s wealthiest, they represent the epitome of status, luxury, and convenience.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Rachel Cruze Reveals Top 5 Money Mistakes That Keep You Broke

Wealth

Rachel Cruze Reveals Top 5 Money Mistakes That Keep You Broke

October 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Top Tips To Help You Stay Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Top Tips To Help You Stay Rich

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Bill Gates: 7 Things He Won’t Waste Money On

Wealth

Bill Gates: 7 Things He Won't Waste Money On

October 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Age of First-Time Investors in 2023 for Men vs. Women

Wealth

Here's the Average Age of First-Time Investors in 2023 for Men vs. Women

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Best Life Advice Tips for Success and Building Wealth

Wealth

Warren Buffett's Best Life Advice Tips for Success and Building Wealth

September 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Shares His 4 Step Plan for Building Wealth

Wealth

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Shares His 4 Step Plan for Building Wealth

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says ‘Rich’ People Are Starting To Go Broke — Here’s Why

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says 'Rich' People Are Starting To Go Broke -- Here's Why

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The ‘4 AM Club’ Is Full of Millionaires–How to Join Them and Get Rich

Wealth

The '4 AM Club' Is Full of Millionaires--How to Join Them and Get Rich

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

September 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Best Money Advice From the World’s Richest Millennials

Wealth

Best Money Advice From the World's Richest Millennials

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!