Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They’d Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

The history of civilization has witnessed an array of extraordinarily wealthy individuals, whose fortunes, when adjusted for inflation and global GDP, might leave even today’s billionaires in awe.

Let’s delve into the vaults of history to discover these tycoons and gauge the magnitude of their wealth in today’s terms.

1. Mansa Musa (c. 1280 – c. 1337)

Kingdom: Mali Empire

Primary Source of Wealth: Gold and Salt trade Musa is often dubbed the richest person ever. As the ninth emperor of the Mali Empire, he had unfettered access to the region’s prolific gold mines.

Estimated Worth Today: Over $400 billion

2. John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937)

Country: USA

Primary Source of Wealth: Oil Rockefeller, through his Standard Oil empire, controlled a vast majority of the US’s oil, making him the country’s first official billionaire.

Estimated Worth Today: $340 billion

3. Gaius Octavius (Augustus Caesar) (63 BC – 14 AD)

Empire: Roman Empire

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Primary Source of Wealth: Landownership and conquest Augustus, the first Roman Emperor, held wealth that accounted for a significant fraction of the empire’s economy.

Estimated Worth Today: Around $300 billion

4. Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919)

Country: USA

Primary Source of Wealth: Steel Carnegie was pivotal in the growth of the US steel industry, later selling his company to J.P. Morgan for a staggering amount.

Estimated Worth Today: $310 billion

5. King Solomon (c. 990 – c. 931 BC)

Kingdom: Israel

Primary Source of Wealth: Taxes, trade, and gifts from other kingdoms Famous for his wisdom, King Solomon also amassed significant wealth during his reign, leveraging Israel’s unique position as a trade crossroads.

Estimated Worth Today: Estimated to be upwards of $200 billion, though precise figures are challenging due to historical disparities.

6. Jeff Bezos (1964-Present)

Country: USA

Primary Source of Wealth: E-commerce, specifically Amazon Founder of Amazon, Bezos has consistently topped the lists of the world’s wealthiest in recent years.

Peak Net Worth: $200 billion in 2021 (subject to fluctuations)

7. Emperor Shenzong (1048-1085)

Empire: Song Dynasty

Primary Source of Wealth: Imperial riches and a vast empire Shenzong ruled during the height of the Song Dynasty, one of China’s golden ages.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Estimated Worth Today: Hard to quantify, but considering the vastness of the Song economy, likely over $150 billion.

8. Tsar Nicholas II (1868-1918)

Country: Russia

Primary Source of Wealth: Russian imperial fortunes The last Tsar of Russia controlled immense wealth, though much of it was lost during the Russian Revolution.

Estimated Worth Today: Over $100 billion.

The scale of wealth throughout history varies based on eras, regions, and industries, but what’s consistent is the profound impact these tycoons had on their respective societies. Whether through conquest, innovation, or commerce, their legacies serve as a testament to the transformative power of immense wealth.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The Middle Class Money Trap That’s Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

The Middle Class Money Trap That's Keeping You From Being Rich

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Getting Rich Quick Can Be More of a Curse Than a Blessing

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

Wealth

7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According to Experts

Wealth

The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According to Experts

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John: 5 Steps To Becoming a Millionaire

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John: 5 Steps To Becoming a Millionaire

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

September 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things Can Make or Break Your Ability To Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

9 Things Can Make or Break Your Ability To Build Generational Wealth

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 — Look for This in Your Wallet

Wealth

This $5 Bill is Worth Over $2,000 -- Look for This in Your Wallet

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas for 2023 — 15 ‘Steady, Profitable’ Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth

Dave Ramsey's Best Passive Income Ideas for 2023 -- 15 'Steady, Profitable' Ways To Build Wealth Fast

September 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Wealth-Building Lessons the Rich Teach Their Kids

Wealth

8 Wealth-Building Lessons the Rich Teach Their Kids

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things To Do in Your 30s To Become a Millionaire by 40

Wealth

5 Things To Do in Your 30s To Become a Millionaire by 40

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Why Millionaires Are ‘Fairly Boring’ With Their Money

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Why Millionaires Are 'Fairly Boring' With Their Money

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Common Reasons 30% of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck in 2023

Wealth

5 Common Reasons 30% of Americans Live Paycheck to Paycheck in 2023

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

Wealth

Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!