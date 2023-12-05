9 Most Expensive Antiques of All Time

RichLegg / Getty Images

The world of antiques is filled with historical treasures and rarities that can fetch astounding prices. Here are nine of the most expensive antiques ever sold, each with its own unique story and significance.

Pinner Qing Dynasty Vase $80.2 Million

This 18th-century vase, originating from China’s Qing Dynasty, holds the record for the most expensive antique ever sold. Discovered in a London suburb, this exquisite piece showcases traditional Chinese artwork and fetched an astonishing $80.2 million at auction.

Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Leicester $30.8 Million

This scientific journal by Leonardo da Vinci, dating back to the early 16th century, is one of the most valuable manuscripts in the world. It was purchased by Bill Gates for $30.8 million, and it covers a range of topics from fossils to the movement of water.

Badminton Cabinet $36 Million

The Badminton Cabinet, a masterpiece of Florentine craftsmanship, is the most expensive piece of furniture ever sold. This 18th-century ornate cabinet was auctioned for a staggering $36 million and is adorned with amethyst quartz and agate.

Olyphant Battle Horn $16.1 Million

This intricately carved battle horn, known as the Olyphant, dates back to the late 11th century. Made from ivory, it was sold for $16.1 million and is one of the few surviving examples of its kind.

Harrington Commode $5 Million

An exceptional example of 18th-century English furniture, the Harrington Commode fetched $5 million at auction. Its intricate marquetry and design make it one of the most valuable pieces of furniture in the world.

Dragon’s Chair $27.8 Million

Designed by Irish architect Eileen Gray, the Dragon’s Chair is a prime example of 20th-century design. This art deco chair was sold for $27.8 million, making it the most expensive chair ever sold.

Gutenberg Bible $4.9 Million

The Gutenberg Bible, printed by Johannes Gutenberg in the 1450s, was the first major book printed using movable type. A copy of this historically significant book sold for $4.9 million, making it one of the most valuable printed books in the world.

Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication Watch $24 Million

This custom-made watch by Patek Philippe was crafted in 1933 for American banker Henry Graves Jr. Known as the most complicated watch ever made without the assistance of computers, it sold for $24 million at auction.

Ru Guanyao Brush Washer Bowl $37.7 Million

This small yet exceptional Chinese bowl, dating back to the Northern Song Dynasty, sold for $37.7 million. Its rarity and impeccable condition make it one of the most valuable Chinese antiques ever sold.

These antiques not only fetched extraordinary prices but also represent the rich and diverse history of human craftsmanship and creativity. Their value lies not just in their age but in the stories they tell and the legacies they carry.

