Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Are $50 Bills Worth More Than Face Value? You Could Earn $250 or More on Even an Average Condition Bank Note

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Money from Old to Young stock photo
bttoro / iStock.com

If you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, you can buy all kinds of cool stuff with it — including a massager, a wooden watch, certain coffee makers, a digital photo frame and a set of hand tools. But if it’s the right $50 bill, you might be able to buy a new car or an addition to your house.

Rare $50 notes issued during the 19th century can fetch tens of thousands of dollars on the collectibles market, according to various auction and collector’s sites. But even more modern $50 bills in wider circulation are worth $250 or more in average condition. A lot depends on when the bill was issued and what kinds of features it has.

As a blog on the Old Money Prices website noted, the first year the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank printed $50 bills was in 1862. These are known as “large size legal tender bills” and hold considerable value today.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The modern version of the $50 bill features Ulysses S. Grant on the front. As of 2019, the bill made up a little more than 3% of all notes printed in the United States, according to the Jacqueline Rare Antique website. Fifty-dollar bills have the second-lowest circulation after the $2 bill.

A guide that accompanied the Old Money Prices blog offered values on $50 bills from 1862 to 1923. Certain 1923 bills, called Porthole notes, have values that range from a few hundred dollars in poor condition to thousands of dollars in very good condition. In some instances, bills with rare serial numbers will make the bills worth a lot more than that.

As with many collectibles, the values of $50 bills are all over the map — from face value ($50) to $20,000 and more.

“In rare instances, we’ve paid over $40,000 for unique national bank note $50 bills,” the Old Money Prices blog stated. “It definitely does happen.”

If you have an old $50 bill lying around, pay close attention to its year, color, condition and serial number. For example, a 1928 Series Gold Seal $50 bill can fetch up to $250 even in average condition, according to Old Money Prices.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Here are some other $50 bills worth $100 or more in average condition:

  • 1928 Green Seal: $75-$150
  • 1950E Green Seal: $75-$125
  • 1929 Brown Seal: $75-$100

Older $50 bills carry a lot more value than that, but good luck finding one. A separate guide on the U.S. Currency Auctions (USCA) website listed prices as high as $65,000 for a rare 1875 $50 bill with a red seal. Notes issued before 1900 routinely fetch thousands of dollars in decent condition.

For notes issued after 1920, the highest value for a $50 bill on the USCA table was up to $1,000 for a 1922 Gold Certificate note.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Why Even Six-Figure Earners Struggle with Debt

Wealth

Why Even Six-Figure Earners Struggle with Debt

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Charlie Munger Says It’s Harder for Gen Z and Millennials To Get Rich Nowadays — Is He Right?

Wealth

Charlie Munger Says It's Harder for Gen Z and Millennials To Get Rich Nowadays -- Is He Right?

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stop Budgeting Like the Middle Class and Do What the Rich Do Instead

Wealth

Stop Budgeting Like the Middle Class and Do What the Rich Do Instead

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says This Is the Real Reason Poverty Is Generational in the US

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says This Is the Real Reason Poverty Is Generational in the US

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 Lessons From Millionaires That Financial Planners Use To Help Others Get Rich

Wealth

13 Lessons From Millionaires That Financial Planners Use To Help Others Get Rich

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are a Few Luxuries It’s OK To Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are a Few Luxuries It's OK To Waste Money On

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: What Most People Don’t Understand About Money

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: What Most People Don't Understand About Money

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years

Wealth

6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than Five Years

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

Wealth

Here's the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Least Affordable Cities To Spend Your Working Years

Wealth

10 Least Affordable Cities To Spend Your Working Years

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

AI Side Hustle: How 2 Friends Turned $185 Into $150,000 — And How You Can, Too

Wealth

AI Side Hustle: How 2 Friends Turned $185 Into $150,000 -- And How You Can, Too

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Spot $5 and $10 Bills Worth More Than Face Value

Wealth

How To Spot $5 and $10 Bills Worth More Than Face Value

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!