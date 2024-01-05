Commemorative Harriet Tubman $5, $1 and Half-Dollar Coins Released — Why You’ll Pay More for Collectors’ Items

Everett / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. Mint on Thursday began accepting pre-orders for the highly anticipated Harriet Tubman commemorative coins — and you can expect to pay a lot more than face value to own them. The program officially launched at noon ET on Jan. 4, the Mint announced in a press release. Orders are expected to begin shipping in early February.

The coin series was launched to commemorate the 200th birthday of Tubman, a 19th century abolitionist and social activist. Collectors, historians and Tubman admirers are expected to rush to buy the coins, which will likely push their values up on the collectibles market.

Under the 2022 Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act (Public Law 117-163), the U.S. Mint was directed to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and half-dollar clad coins as part of the program. “Clad” coins are those made of multiple metals such as nickel, copper and zinc.

“We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman,” U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson said in a statement.

Gibson signed 250 certificates of authenticity for the 2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set, which will be randomly inserted into unmarked sets.

On its website, the Mint said customers can expect to pay surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold, $10 for each silver dollar sold and $5 for each half dollar sold. Surcharges from the sale of these coins are authorized to be paid equally to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and The Harriet Tubman Home Inc. for the purpose of accomplishing and advancing their missions.

The Mint also listed several Tubman coins with introductory prices ranging from $47 to $82 and regular prices ranging from $52 to $87. These included the Proof Silver Dollar Coin, Uncirculated Silver Dollar Coin, Proof Half Dollar Coin and Uncirculated Half Dollar Coin.

The three coins are designed to follow the three periods of Tubman’s life and work. Her birthdate is uncertain, though historians put it sometime around 1822, NPR reported. She died in 1913.

The silver dollar design reflects Tubman’s work as the “conductor” of the Underground Railroad, when she helped slaves escape to freedom before the Civil War, according to the U.S. Mint Catalog. The half-dollar clad designs represent her work during the Civil War as a scout and spy for the Union Army and leader of an expedition that rescued over 700 slaves. The $5 gold coin represents Tubman’s life after the Civil War in Auburn, New York, when she became a civil rights and women’s suffrage activist.

The U.S. Mint began the process of finalizing the coin designs last year. Several proposals were considered, with final designs selected in July. The coins were designed by members of the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, while sculpting was handed by the Mint’s Medallic Artists. The front of the coins feature Tubman’s likeness. The reverse sides recognize her work.

The Mint accepts orders from the U.S. Mint Catalog, located here, and by phone at 800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-MINT. Visit this page for information about shipping options.

