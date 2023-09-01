Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Greed, Fear and Pride Will Make You Broke: Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
©Dave Ramsey

For financial guru and host Dave Ramsey, three behaviors can lead to you being broke: greed, fear and pride.

In an Aug. 30 post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ramsey explained how these moods or mindsets can lead to financial disaster.

“Greed, fear and pride, it’s the trifecta and I have done all three, and all three will make you broke,” he said in the video he posted.

When it comes to pride, Ramsey said that for instance, it would entail making a purchase solely for the purpose of impressing people — such as buying a car to impress someone at a spotlight you would never meet.

“Would I buy this if no one ever saw it? That’s your test on the pride button, right?” he said.

In terms of greed, Rasmey said that happens when you’re only motivated by money, to the exclusion of other things that are healthy.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“You can have a money motivation to the exclusion of other things,” he said. “But if your only button to push is money, that’s greed.”

Finally, when it comes to desperation, he said that that’s the worst trait when it comes to finances.

“Just about 20 seconds later after I get desperate, I get stupid. And right after I get stupid, I get broke, right? It’s a progressive, causal thing. Desperate leads to stupid leads to broke,” he said.

Keeping a cool head when things look dire will avert many instances of financial misfortune.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Warren Buffett Just Turned 93: Here are 9 of His Tips for a Long and Successful Life

Wealth

Warren Buffett Just Turned 93: Here are 9 of His Tips for a Long and Successful Life

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top 10 Countries Worst at Spending Money: What They’re Doing Differently

Wealth

Top 10 Countries Worst at Spending Money: What They're Doing Differently

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Money Habits That You Should Break Now To Become Wealthy

Wealth

6 Money Habits That You Should Break Now To Become Wealthy

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

August 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Reveals 5 Ways Millionaires Live More Cheaply Than You

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Reveals 5 Ways Millionaires Live More Cheaply Than You

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

Wealth

8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk’s 4 Tips for Success: Are They the Key to Getting Rich?

Wealth

Elon Musk's 4 Tips for Success: Are They the Key to Getting Rich?

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

August 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: If You Want To Be Wealthy ‘Sooner Rather Than Later,’ You Need To Understand This Method

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: If You Want To Be Wealthy 'Sooner Rather Than Later,' You Need To Understand This Method

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Can You Build Wealth Making Only $35K a Year?

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Can You Build Wealth Making Only $35K a Year?

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Only 6% of US Wealth Belongs to Millennials: What That Means for Their Financial Futures

Wealth

Only 6% of US Wealth Belongs to Millennials: What That Means for Their Financial Futures

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Plan for a Generational Wealth Transfer When You Have a Blended Family

Wealth

How To Plan for a Generational Wealth Transfer When You Have a Blended Family

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

August 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Does His Own Chores — What He Spends His Money on Instead of Hiring Staff

Wealth

Mark Cuban Does His Own Chores -- What He Spends His Money on Instead of Hiring Staff

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Nobody Tells You About Being a Millionaire

Wealth

7 Things Nobody Tells You About Being a Millionaire

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!