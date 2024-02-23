9 Hypercars the Filthy Rich Love To Buy

If you’ve got a substantial amount of money, you should be able to buy a car like you would a bespoke suit that is made-to-order and fits your body and style like a glove. However, the world’s wealthiest — those to whom money really is no object — own fast and furious rides that would make your head turn, if not spin.

Most hypercars are needless prototypes for all intents and purposes: ultimate performance vehicles made in extremely limited runs that nobody needs. Despite their blazing speed capabilities, hypercars are built for the road, or a private track, but you’re not likely to ever see one on the streets unless your zip code includes a Beyoncé or a Bieber.

Here are nine hypercars created with the filthy rich in mind. With the exception of #1 — a commissioned one-of-one model — the other hypercars listed below have had, or will have, production runs, although extremely limited. Not all are $1 million cars, but each will cost you a small fortune. Additionally, some of the hypercars below are EVs, proving that even the world’s most luxurious cars are capable of eco-friendly motoring.