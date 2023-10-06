Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

How Kevin O’Leary Grows Wealth: ‘I Think of My Money as Soldiers’

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Portraits Day 3, Advertising Week New York, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2022
Andrew H. Walker / AWNewYork / Shutterstock.com

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has an interesting approach to how he views his money, saying he treats it like “soldiers.”

“Here’s how I think of my money — as soldiers — I send them out to war every day. I want them to take prisoners and come home, so there’s more of them,” O’Leary wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 5.

This is something he has said numerous times over the years. According to ABC, O’Leary is partly referring to the fact that he sold his company to the Mattel Toy Company in 1999 for a whopping  $3.7 billion, one of the largest deals ever done in the consumer software industry.

To keep his money working hard, O’Leary took control of his wealth from his lackluster money managers and founded his own mutual fund company, O’Leary Funds. “He raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors who share his ‘get paid while you wait’ yield oriented, value investing philosophy,” according to ABC.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to Collin Plume, founder and CEO of Noble Gold Investments, the core concept is nothing new. “This is what every entrepreneur does every day. You make an investment, whether that is stocks, a business, or even a savings account. You deploy them somewhere you think will be profitable and you expect yield,” he elaborated.

Plume noted, however, that there is an underlying major message that many miss, as some investments don’t yield financial gains, at least not directly.

“If I pay a publicist to get my name out there, I wouldn’t expect people to hand me money as a result of an interview but the name I could build or the reputation I could establish could widen the net of my influence which positions me to make better deals or help me sell more of my product,” he said. “Mr. Wonderful, like a good military tactician, knows he can’t just have more soldiers, he needs to bring more ‘prisoners’ to work on his camp, build better artillery, stand guard, and others. That’s what makes his statement loaded, it isn’t just about making money but a bigger concept of building wealth.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The Average Baby Boomer Has a $1.2 Million Net Worth — See How You Stack Up

Wealth

The Average Baby Boomer Has a $1.2 Million Net Worth -- See How You Stack Up

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Financially Prepare for a Career Change

Wealth

How To Financially Prepare for a Career Change

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We’ll Never Give Up

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We'll Never Give Up

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Texas in 2023?

Wealth

What Income Is Considered Poverty Level in Texas in 2023?

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki’s 6 Passive Income Ideas

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki's 6 Passive Income Ideas

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 5.5 Things You Need To Do To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: 5.5 Things You Need To Do To Save $1,000 in 30 Days

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Martha Stewart: 4 Financial Lessons From America’s First Self-Made Female Billionaire

Wealth

Martha Stewart: 4 Financial Lessons From America's First Self-Made Female Billionaire

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Prosperity Pyramid Rule: 7 Ancient Egyptian Wealth Strategies for Today

Wealth

The Prosperity Pyramid Rule: 7 Ancient Egyptian Wealth Strategies for Today

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires Reveal Their Top Daily Money Habits That Keep Them Wealthy

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires Reveal Their Top Daily Money Habits That Keep Them Wealthy

October 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: This is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: This is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From ‘Coin Roll Hunting’: Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

Wealth

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From 'Coin Roll Hunting': Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Get Rich in Your Later Years

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor: 7 Ways To Get Rich in Your Later Years

October 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Want To Be a Millionaire? Embrace These 13 Habits Now

Wealth

Want To Be a Millionaire? Embrace These 13 Habits Now

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Secret Cash: How To Uncover if You’re Owed Unclaimed Money

Wealth

Secret Cash: How To Uncover if You're Owed Unclaimed Money

October 02, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!