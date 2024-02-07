Advertiser Disclosure
Mark Cuban Shares the Biggest Secret All Successful People Know

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Advertising Week New York, Day 2, The Penn District, USA - 17 Oct 2023
©Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork

Even though his days of doling out business wisdom (and dollars) on “Shark Tank” are nearly over, Mark Cuban’s business savvy and no-nonsense advice lives on across the Internet.

During a recent TikTok video, the billionaire spoke out against coaches and infopreneurs selling business ideas online.

“When you see somebody on social media telling you they’re going to make you money, they’re lying,” Cuban said. “When you have a great idea, when you have a way to make lots of money, the number one thing you are not going to do is sell that idea, sell that service, sell that approach, to anybody else. You’re going to use it for yourself.”

He pointed out that when somebody is selling an idea to you and thousands of others on the internet, they’re creating competition for you. “Do not send your money to anybody online who’s just telling you how they’re going to make you rich,” he said.

The TikTok community spoke out in support, praising Cuban for his honesty.

“Just gained my respect,” user Andre wrote.

“Glad someone can keep it real,” wrote a user named Self Made.

ManhattanBeachBrian commented, “Best advice for entrepreneur, Mark is always watching out for the little guy.”

Courses May Not Be the Key to Success, But What Is?

If you shouldn’t invest in the latest online course to start a business, what should you do, instead?

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Begin with an original idea that sparks your passion, ask for help when you encounter situations you don’t understand — or things you don’t know about running a business — and aim to grow slowly.

These are all tips aspiring entrepreneurs can find in Cuban’s book, “How To Win at the Sport of Business: If I Can Do It, You Can Do It.”

In his book and in prior interviews, Cuban has said, “Don’t start a company unless it’s an obsession and something you love.”

In an address to students at Lewisville High School in Texas, as reported by CNBC Make It, Cuban said, “The key to starting a business when you’re young is doing things that you can do yourself — things you can do with your own time.”

Hand-in-hand with this advice, Cuban has also told aspiring entrepreneurs, “Find something you can be good at. Then, be great at it… The best businesses are things you can control and do yourself. That’s what being an entrepreneur is all about.”

