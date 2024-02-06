Advertiser Disclosure
7 Most Valuable Coins Regular People Found in Their Everyday Lives

By Vance Cariaga
When it comes to get-rich-quick schemes, hunting down rare and valuable coins is one of the simplest. It might just involve digging around attics, sofas, car seats, basements, old drawers and other places around the house on the off-chance that you’ll find a long-forgotten coin that could be worth thousands or even millions on the collectibles market.

The more likely scenario is that the only loose change you’ll find are coins that fell out of someone’s pocket not that long ago — and nearly all of those will be worth no more than face value.

To improve your chances of finding rare coins, you need to search where nobody has searched in a long, long time. You also need to know what constitutes a rare coin. Coins gain value when they meet the following criteria:

  • They are no longer being produced.
  • They are difficult to find.
  • They have unique marks due to errors or limited editions.
  • They have some kind of historical significance.
  • They are prized by collectors.

In terms of where to search for rare coins, here are seven strategies:

  1. Search where others don’t, such as inside walls and attics of old homes, in backyards, in creeks and in fountains.
  2. Exchange paper or digital currency for coin rolls at banks.
  3. Explore parks and coastlines with a metal detector.
  4. Ask friends and family if you can look at their old coins in exchange for half the proceeds if you find a valuable one.
  5. Use change machines.
  6. Hit local garage and estate sales.
  7. Buy a reference book such as “A Guide Book of United States Coins.”
Once you have found a coin you think might be rare and valuable, your next step is to do more research on it — and the fastest way to do that is to visit reputable websites that specialize in coin analysis and evaluation. Among the more popular sites are Coin ValueChecker, PCGS CoinFacts, NGC Coin Explorer, Heritage AuctionsandUSA Coin Book.

So what kind of valuable coins have people found in their everyday lives?

Here’s a look at seven valuable coins people mentioned in Reddit threads. Prices listed are from numismatic sites and represent the high end of coin values in top condition, with no special features or errors.

  • 1909-S Indian Head Penny: $1,494
  • Gold Sovereign Coin: $530
  • 1909 VDB Penny (brown): $375
  • 1913 Gold Indian $10 Coin: $2,250
  • 1878 CC Morgan Dollar Coin: $900
  • Mexico Spanish Colony 1733 8 Reales: $2,000-$9,000
  • 2000-P Sacagawea “Wounded Eagle” Dollar Coin: $775

