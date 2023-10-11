Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Powerball Jackpot: What Are the Odds of Winning Any Amount of Money by Playing the Lottery?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Portrait of excited African American couple using smartphone, young lady and guy making winner sign gesture, shaking fists, sitting on couch in living room, playing video games or reading great news.
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot, known for its astronomical prizes and life-changing potential, continues to capture the imagination of hopeful ticket holders. As millions participate in this game for the chance to win big, one question looms large: What are the odds of winning any amount of money by playing the Powerball lottery?

Powerball.com reported that the latest Powerball jackpot has topped $1.73 billion. With an estimated cash prize of $756.6 million, it’s no wonder this lottery game has become so popular.

Understanding the Powerball Prize Structure

Before diving into the odds, it’s essential to grasp the Powerball prize structure. The game consists of a set of numbers that determine winners across multiple tiers. USA Today explained that these numbers include the main set of white balls, typically numbered from 1 to 69, and the Powerball, which is drawn from a separate set of red balls numbered from 1 to 26.

The jackpot is the grand prize that goes to the player who matches all the white and red balls. However, there are several other prize tiers for players who match fewer numbers, offering various cash rewards starting at $4.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Odds of Winning Something in the Powerball

The Powerball offers players a glimmer of hope beyond the elusive jackpot. You might wonder how the odds of winning something, even if it’s not the grand prize, stack up. To win any Powerball prize, you need to match at least the Powerball number itself. The odds of correctly matching only the Powerball are approximately 1 in 38, which gives you a decent chance at claiming a modest reward of $4.

As you move up the prize tiers, the odds become progressively slimmer. Matching the Powerball and one white ball grants you higher odds but still modest ones, usually around 1 in 92. This combination secures a prize of $4, but again, the potential for more significant winnings lies in matching more white balls.

Also: 8 Passive Income Streams That Aren’t Worth It

When it comes to matching two white balls and the Powerball, your odds become even narrower, at approximately 1 in 701. The prize for beating these odds is $7. Matching more white balls or additional Powerball numbers significantly reduces the odds of winning but offers the prospect of larger rewards. However, it’s important to remember that hitting the jackpot is an exceedingly rare occurrence. The odds of hitting the jackpot, meaning you match all five white balls plus the Powerball itself, is 1 in 292,201,338. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

MSN.com stated that if there’s a big winner this Wednesday night, they would have the choice of a prize worth $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment of $756.6 million paid out with one immediate payment then in 29 annual installments that increase 5% by year. Both payouts are before taxes. Additionally, the amount you’ll actually get to take home after taxes varies by which state you reside in, with some states withholding state taxes and others not.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Much Does It Cost To Charter a Luxury Yacht?

Wealth

How Much Does It Cost To Charter a Luxury Yacht?

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Coins Worth Up to $2,000 Made After the Year 2000

Wealth

5 Coins Worth Up to $2,000 Made After the Year 2000

October 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Zuckerberg: 7 Books He Recommends for Success

Wealth

Mark Zuckerberg: 7 Books He Recommends for Success

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Antiques in Your House That Could Be Worth A Fortune

Wealth

8 Antiques in Your House That Could Be Worth A Fortune

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says Taking These Two Actions Can Make You a Millionaire Regardless of Your Income

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says Taking These Two Actions Can Make You a Millionaire Regardless of Your Income

October 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Elon Musk: 7 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

Wealth

Elon Musk: 7 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

October 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Inherited $500,000: Here’s What I Did With It To Secure My Financial Future

Wealth

I Inherited $500,000: Here's What I Did With It To Secure My Financial Future

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Shares 4 Money Habits To Master Before You Turn 40

Wealth

Rachel Cruze Shares 4 Money Habits To Master Before You Turn 40

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millennial Millionaire: 2 Money Traps I Almost Fell For (and How I Avoided Them)

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millennial Millionaire: 2 Money Traps I Almost Fell For (and How I Avoided Them)

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Real Reason Why Your Neighbor Drives a Luxury Car — It’s Not What You Think

Wealth

The Real Reason Why Your Neighbor Drives a Luxury Car -- It's Not What You Think

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

October 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Millionaires Do With Their Money That the Middle Class Can Learn From

Wealth

5 Things Millionaires Do With Their Money That the Middle Class Can Learn From

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From Middle-Class to Millionaire: Savings Rules Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Follow

Wealth

From Middle-Class to Millionaire: Savings Rules Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Follow

October 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!