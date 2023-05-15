Advertiser Disclosure
5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 That Could Now Be Worth a Fortune

2 min Read
By Laura Gariepy
State quarters stock photo
jgraphika / iStock.com

Before you head to the laundromat, you should look through the quarters you plan to spend. You may have a rare coin that’s better suited to be auctioned off or artfully displayed than used to wash your clothes.

Here’s what to know:

50 State Quarters

Between 1999 and 2008, a new state quarter was released every ten weeks. Each state’s quarter featured an image representing it, along with the year it entered the United States Union or ratified the federal constitution. In 2000, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia designs were minted.

Pro Tip: Did you know your pennies, two-dollar bills, or other rare coins and currency could command high prices at auction, too?

High-Value Quarters

When it comes to value, coin condition is critical. Collectors love to see coins in mint or uncirculated state, designated by the abbreviation MS. Mint state coins can be graded from 60 to 70, with 70 being perfect.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, here’s what five high-value quarters from the year 2000 went for at auction:

  • Massachusetts 2000-P (Philadelphia mint) MS69: $3,760 
  • Maryland 2000-P MS65: $1,495 
  • South Carolina 2000-P MS69: $3,525
  • New Hampshire 2000-D (Denver mint) MS68: $633
  • Virginia 2000-P MS68: $400
Other Considerations

Even if your quarters don’t help you retire early, they could still be worth more than face value. Coin valuation depends on several factors, including rarity. 

While perfect quarters can fetch a tidy sum at auction, coins with errors can also be valuable because few usually exist. So, for example, if you have a coin with an image that has been double-struck due to the die slipping, you should get it appraised!

