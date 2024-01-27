Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki: Why the Cheap Will Never Get Rich

3 min Read
By Daria Uhlig
©Robert Kiyosaki

What you don’t know about your money can have a devastating effect on your finances. In fact, a recent survey from the National Financial Educators Council found that lack of knowledge about personal finances cost respondents an average of $1,506 each last year. While that figure is down from $1,819 in 2022, it still represents a financial literacy crisis.

Robert Kiyosaki, personal finance expert and author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” addressed that very topic in a post on his “Rich Dad” blog, noting that people’s major money mistakes often stem from lack of financial education. One of those mistakes is spending money based on affordability, rather than value.

In the post, Kiyosaki told a story about a friend who tried to purchase a home after the price dropped from $780,000, which was beyond her and her husband’s budget, to $215,000, which they could afford. However, the home was in a deteriorating neighborhood with crime-ridden schools, which made it a poor value in Kiyosaki’s opinion.

“Only cheap people buy on price… Just because something is cheap doesn’t mean it’s worth the cost.”

Kiyosaki: Always Buy Value

Kiyosaki explained to her that he buys value, even if that means paying more. “Value rather than price has made me rich,” he said.

Ultimately, the deal fell through. However, the friend was still looking to buy cheap, and that, Kiyosaki said, might have kept her from ever getting ahead financially.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

One reason is the tendency for “cheap” to be an emotional trigger. As Kiyosaki wrote, people tend to make the biggest financial decisions during the most emotional times of their lives — when they’re getting married, buying a home or having children. When it comes to major purchases and investing, following your head is a better strategy than following your heart.

The other issue is getting advice from people who tell you what you want to hear, instead of what you need to know. Kiyosaki believes most people listen to salespeople who’ll profit from the advice they give, whether or not it brings success. He recommended listening to rich people, instead.

So how do you avoid making the same mistake on your path to building wealth? It all comes down to educating yourself, so you can identify opportunities and risk. “To be rich, you need to see the good and the bad, the short- and long-term consequences of your decisions,” Kiyosaki wrote.

Educational materials from (rich) experts like Kiyosaki, Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman are a good starting point. Although they do sell books, courses and coaching services, they also give a lot of good advice, based on their own experience and success, for free.

Other resources include:

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

I’m a Multimillionaire — 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

Wealth

I'm a Multimillionaire -- 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 4 Best Silver Coin Types To Buy in Order To Turn a Profit

Wealth

These Are the 4 Best Silver Coin Types To Buy in Order To Turn a Profit

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Frugal People Build Wealth

Wealth

8 Ways Frugal People Build Wealth

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Types of Passive Income That Can Make You Rich in 5 Years

Wealth

5 Types of Passive Income That Can Make You Rich in 5 Years

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Gen X Has the Largest Wealth Gap — What This Means for Generational Wealth

Wealth

Gen X Has the Largest Wealth Gap -- What This Means for Generational Wealth

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Go Make Some Stinkin’ Money’: Dave Ramsey on Building Wealth on $50K a Year

Wealth

'Go Make Some Stinkin' Money': Dave Ramsey on Building Wealth on $50K a Year

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 New Things Rich People Are Saving Money on To Avoid Becoming Poor

Wealth

5 New Things Rich People Are Saving Money on To Avoid Becoming Poor

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Where Do the Rich Get Their Money? Exploring Their Key Income Streams

Wealth

Where Do the Rich Get Their Money? Exploring Their Key Income Streams

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 25 Books Aspiring Millionaires Must Read

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: 25 Books Aspiring Millionaires Must Read

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Steps Middle Class Couples Must Take To Build Wealth in 2024

Wealth

9 Steps Middle Class Couples Must Take To Build Wealth in 2024

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi Says These 7 Money Habits Keep You From Building Wealth

Wealth

Ramit Sethi Says These 7 Money Habits Keep You From Building Wealth

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Money Moves the Ultra-Rich Will Be Making in 2024

Wealth

4 Money Moves the Ultra-Rich Will Be Making in 2024

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Power of Compound Interest: Secrets to Long-Term Wealth Building

Wealth

The Power of Compound Interest: Secrets to Long-Term Wealth Building

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: No Matter Your Age, Expert Says Building a Blueprint Is Possible

Wealth

Generational Wealth: No Matter Your Age, Expert Says Building a Blueprint Is Possible

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!