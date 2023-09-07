Advertiser Disclosure
The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese art, revolves around arranging your environment in a way that harmonizes and balances the energies within it.

While many associate it with home decor, its principles can be applied to finances, too. Here are seven Feng Shui rules that can help attract prosperity:

Clear the Clutter

Just as you would declutter your home to allow for positive energy, declutter your financial life. Organize your bills, statements, and financial paperwork. A clear financial path enables better decision-making and attracts prosperity.

Tip: Digitize paperwork to keep your financial life streamlined and accessible.

Enhance the Wealth Corner

In traditional Feng Shui, the back left corner of any space (as you stand looking inward from the entrance) is considered the wealth area. Energize this space with symbols of prosperity, like a bowl of coins or a flourishing plant.

Tip: If this is your office space, consider placing awards or recognitions in this corner.

Water Element for Flow

Water represents wealth in Feng Shui. Consider introducing water elements like a small fountain or an aquarium in the north area of your home or office to represent the flow of wealth.

Tip: Ensure the water is always clean and flowing to symbolize a continuous influx of wealth.

Use Purple and Gold

These colors are traditionally associated with wealth and royalty. Introduce these colors, even if subtly, into your home or workspace. It could be as simple as a purple cushion or a gold frame.

Tip: You don’t have to redo your décor, even small accessories in these colors can channel the energy.

Koi Fish Symbolism

In Feng Shui, Koi fish symbolize abundance and wealth. Introducing imagery or statues of Koi in your space can help attract these energies.

Tip: A painting with eight golden Koi and one black Koi is considered particularly auspicious.

Healthy Green Plants

Plants symbolize growth and prosperity. Place robust green plants in your home or office, especially in the wealth corner. Avoid plants with thorns as they can repel positive energy.

Tip: Bamboo is a popular Feng Shui plant known to attract fortune.

Mind Your Entrances

The main entrance to your home or office is where energy enters. Keep it well-lit, clear of clutter, and inviting to ensure positive energy (and opportunities) can flow in effortlessly.

Tip: Regularly check for faulty locks or stuck doors. A door that doesn’t open easily can block opportunities.

While the tenets of Feng Shui are deeply rooted in ancient traditions, their underlying essence is about balance, harmony, and mindfulness. By creating an environment that fosters these principles, you can harness the energy to attract wealth and prosperity into your life.

Whether or not you’re a believer in Feng Shui, these practices promote an organized and peaceful space, conducive to clear thinking and optimal financial decision-making.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

