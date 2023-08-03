Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

What the $2.04 Billion Lottery Winner Did With Their Lump Sum Payout

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Multi-colored lottery balls.
adventtr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For most, winning the lottery is a distant dream. But for Edwin Castro, it became a reality when he struck gold with a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, the largest in history.

Choosing a one-time lump-sum payment, Castro received an astonishing $997.6 million, just short of a billion. Here’s a look at how he has used his unexpected fortune.

High-End Real Estate Ventures

Shortly after his massive win, Castro treated himself to two opulent homes in California. He first bought a breathtaking $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills in March 2023, three months after he claimed his lottery prize. According to several reports, the estate boasts an impressive 13,500-square-feet of luxury, with features like five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a game room, a wine cellar, a movie theater, a bar, a fitness studio, and a spa.

In addition to its rich interior, the Hollywood Hills home offers the epitome of outdoor luxury, with an infinity pool, a fireplace, and seven-car garage, all encased by glass walls that provide a panoramic view of the Los Angeles cityscape.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Shortly after, Castro purchased a second property, a $4 million mansion located in his hometown of Altadena. This house, built in the Japanese style in 1953, offers stunning views of the San Gabriel Mountains and includes a pool, a movie theater, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

Luxury Ride and Security Measures

Beyond real estate, Castro also splurged on a vintage white Porsche costing $250,000, a symbol of his newfound wealth. But with great wealth comes great responsibility, and Castro has taken steps to protect his investments. According to reports, he has hired round-the-clock security to ensure his safety and that of his possessions.

A Humble Beginning and a Legal Challenge

Before his big win, Castro led a relatively modest life, living in a one-bedroom home. A former Eagle Scout and an athlete at Crescenta Valley High School, he later studied architecture at Woodbury University in Burbank, California.

His windfall was not without controversy, though. In April 2023, Castro found himself facing a lawsuit from a man who claimed that the winning ticket was stolen. The California Lottery officials stood by their comprehensive vetting process and backed Castro as the legitimate winner.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Edwin Castro’s story is a reminder of the life-altering effects of such a massive lottery win. His transformation from an architecture student living in a one-bedroom home to a multi-property owning millionaire serves as a potent illustration of how life can change overnight.

More From GOBankingRates

This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Stop Budgeting Like the Middle Class and Do What the Rich Do Instead

Wealth

Stop Budgeting Like the Middle Class and Do What the Rich Do Instead

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Brands That Never Go on Sale

Wealth

10 Brands That Never Go on Sale

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: These Are the 2 ‘Primary Escalators to Wealth’

Wealth

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: These Are the 2 'Primary Escalators to Wealth'

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Middle Class Money Trap That’s Keeping You From Being Rich

Wealth

The Middle Class Money Trap That's Keeping You From Being Rich

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

16 Rules That Oprah, Mark Cuban, Beyoncé and Other Millionaires Swear By

Wealth

16 Rules That Oprah, Mark Cuban, Beyoncé and Other Millionaires Swear By

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Coins Worth Up to $2,000 Made After the Year 2000

Wealth

5 Coins Worth Up to $2,000 Made After the Year 2000

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Money Secrets Financial Experts Aren’t Telling You

Wealth

10 Money Secrets Financial Experts Aren't Telling You

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

August 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things To Always Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things To Always Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Growing Up Poor Could Make You Rich

Wealth

How Growing Up Poor Could Make You Rich

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Millionaire: Why I’m Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

Wealth

I'm a Millionaire: Why I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It

Wealth

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Passive Income Scams That Can Hurt Your Wallet

Wealth

3 Passive Income Scams That Can Hurt Your Wallet

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top 6 Richest People in the World You’ve Never Heard of

Wealth

Top 6 Richest People in the World You've Never Heard of

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Doing What You Love Won’t Make You Wealthy: Here’s What To Do Instead

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says Doing What You Love Won't Make You Wealthy: Here's What To Do Instead

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire Fast

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire Fast

July 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!