Would You Pay a $1 Million Membership Fee To Play Golf?

By David Nadelle
If it wasn’t already widely known as a rich person’s sport created for society’s elites, a new Florida leisure development has opened a Greg Norman-designed golf course for “connoisseurs of a life well lived.” Membership can be yours… if you have a cool million close at hand.

Located in South Florida’s Hallendale Beach area, the Shell Bay Club offers much more than just golf. But if you’re an enthusiast, the links will be enough of a lure.

The 7,254-yard course has no tee times, a “world-class caddy program,” a 12 practice facility, a nine-hole par three short course, and a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, set along Florida’s picturesque inland Intracoastal Waterway, per CNN. 

“The course at Shell Bay will be one of the most unique, pure golf experiences I have ever designed,” said Norman in a press release.

“Completely isolated from its surroundings, the walkable layout will capture the true essence of the game with immaculately conditioned fairways, sweeping sandbelt-style bunkers and contoured greens that test every club in your bag,” Norman added. “It will be a place where you can totally immerse yourself in the game.”

The private club’s hefty membership fee includes exquisite European clay tennis courts, spas, rooftop pools, Fitness, wellness, and fine dining experiences. Also included is admission to the Shell Bay Yacht Club, a limited-to-48-boat marina with direct passage to the Atlantic Ocean.

A 20-story housing complex containing 108 residences and penthouses — complete with butler service! — It will open next year at a minimum cost of $3 million per unit and will come with a social club membership (but not a golf course membership, which is extra).

Membership fees are tricky to pin down for private golf courses, and there are tons of additional fees, including monthly payments for dues, club storage, lockers, amenities, carts, guests, food and beverage minimums and caddy tips, per Links Magazine. How much of that a $1 million Shell Bay membership covers is anyone’s guess.

For comparison, CNN reports that the exclusive Augusta National Gold Club, home to the Masters Tournament yearly, charges between $250,000 and $500,000 for a membership. Professional golfers Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield have already signed up to be members at Shell Bay, according to the NY Post. 

