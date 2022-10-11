How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?

Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / iStock.com

Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running “Murder, She Wrote,” passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Learn: How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?

Find: Judge Judy, Dolly Parton and 46 More of the Richest Stars Over 70

Her children issued a statement to People and other news sources, revealing that Lansbury was 96 years old, and would have turned 97 on Oct. 16. Her net worth was $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She was also the oldest living Academy Award nominee, according to the website. She won four Golden Globes for her work on “Murder, She Wrote,” as well as Best Supporting Actress Golden Globes for “The Manchurian Candidate” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Despite garnering many Academy Award and Emmy Award nominations, she never won. In 2014, she received an Honorary Academy Award for her lifetime of achievements, according to IMDb.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Lansbury’s lengthy career included roles in “National Velvet,” the British film “Gaslight” and countless others. She also played the voice of the beloved Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated classic, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Lansbury also showcased her vocal talents on stage, starring as the title character in the musical “Mame” and in “Gypsy” in the ’70s.

“Murder, She Wrote” ran for 12 seasons. Lansbury earned roughly $300,000 per episode from the show in 1984, according to TheRichest.com. That paycheck may have gone up as the show progressed. That’s a tremendous jump from her weekly salary of just $5,000 in 1944 for “Gaslight.”

Family

Lansbury married actor Richard Cromwell when she was just 19, but the two divorced just one year later, Celebrity Net Worth noted. She then married actor Peter Shaw in 1949.

See: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?

Explore: Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think

Lansbury is survived by three children, Anthony, Diedre and David, as well as three grandchildren and five great grandchildren, according to People. Lansbury’s brother, Edgar Lansbury, was also mentioned in the statement of surviving family members.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Real Estate

Lansbury’s real estate holdings included a $2 million condo in New York City, a home in Brentwood, California and a farmhouse in County Cork, on the coast of Ireland, which was featured in Architectural Digest for its warm, yet luxurious, simplicity.

More From GOBankingRates