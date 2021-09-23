What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

Kelly Clarkson got her big break on “American Idol,” but did you know that the talented singer is also a songwriter, actress, Emmy Award-winning talk show host and children’s book author?

As of now, Clarkson’s broad range of accomplishments led the hardworking Texas native to amass a net worth of $35 million before the age of 40, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, Parade estimates that number a bit higher, at $45 million. The website also reported that she currently earns approximately $1.9 million per month, largely from her roles on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Net Worth Breakdown

Celebrity Net Worth claims that Clarkson earns $560,000 per episode of “The Voice.” She also earns royalties from book and record sales, as well as income from concert tours. Parade reports that Clarkson’s total concert tour revenue stands at $60.5 million, with her Meaning of Life Tour selling out to bring in $17.5 million. Her Addicted Tour earned $9.1 million, with $1.385 million earned across just two performances at Nikon Theater at Jones Beach in New York. Clarkson’s Breakaway Tour earned $9.7 million.

Clarkson often has other projects going on, such as playing the voice of country crooner Delta Dawn in the film “Trolls World Tour.” She has also earned money for endorsement deals with companies such as Candies Shoes and Wayfair.

Vocal Career

Clarkson’s music career was catapulted to success, as she became the world’s first “American Idol” winner in 2002. By the end of that year, her hit single, “A Moment Like This,” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her debut album, “Thankful,” achieved double-platinum status. Parade reported that the singer began her career with a $1 million recording contract from RCA Records. She won three Grammys while she was with RCA, and then moved on to Atlantic Records in 2016, likely negotiating for a much larger sum as a Grammy-winning artist who sold 13 million albums.

Divorce Makes a Dent in Her Net Worth

Her divorce settlement, which was reported to be finalized on March 8, 2022, will take a chunk of change out of her total net worth, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. To start, thanks to her prenup, she’ll have to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock a $1.3 million divorce settlement. Then, even though the children will live with her in Los Angeles, she’ll be paying him $45,601 each month for child support. On top of that, she will shell out $50,000 for private airfare until the littles are vaccinated against COVID-19 – after that, it will only be first-class airfare for the kids and their father. She’ll get a little back though as he’s renting her Montana home where they lived during quarantine from her for $2,000 a month.

Real Estate Holdings

Clarkson has purchased several pieces of real estate across the U.S. The mom-of-two recently purchased a $5.5 million Los Angeles mansion for herself and her children to live in. She was also awarded ownership of the 275-acre ranch in Montana where she was seen taping her talk show during the pandemic.

Her Encino, California mansion was sold at a loss in September 2021 for 8.6 million, according to People. Clarkson bought the 10,000-square-foot estate for $8.5 million in June 2018.

Previously, she sold her lakefront mansion in Henderson, Tennessee in July 2021. She bought it for $3 million in 2012 and sold it for $6.3 million, according to Parade.

