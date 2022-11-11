Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Celebrities

How Rich Was Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Upon His Death at Age 66?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

'Batman Beyond' TV show panel, New York Comic Con, USA - 06 Oct 2019
PACIFIC PRESS / SIPA / Shutterstock.com

Voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman on the long-running ’90s Warner Bros. cartoon series “Batman: The Animated Series,” died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the age of 66. His net worth at the time was $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Learn: How Rich Are the Top Grossing Actors of 2022?
Find: How Rich is Jason Momoa?

Conroy also played the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne in several other TV series’, including “Teen Titans Go!” and “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” as well as in movies and video games. For many fans, he was widely regarded as the definitive voice of Batman for multiple generations.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Upon his death, friend, fellow actor and “Batman: TAS” co-star Mark Hamill called him a “brilliant actor.” According to NBC News, Hamill praised him as “one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother.”

Born in Westbury, NY, and raised in Westport, CT, Conroy studied Drama at New York’s famed Juilliard School alongside Superman actor Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Throughout his illustrious career, Conroy won five BTVA Voice Acting Awards and garnered six additional nominations, according to IMDB. He was also the winner of Play Legit’s Best Actor award in 2015 for his lead role in the video game “Batman: Arkham Knight.”

See: How Rich Is Val Kilmer?
More: How Rich Is Robert Pattinson?

In 2022, Conroy penned the autobiographical comic “Finding Batman,” part of DC Comics’ Pride Series. Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, and siblings Trisha and Tom Conroy, according to Variety.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS