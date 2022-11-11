How Rich Was Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Upon His Death at Age 66?

Voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman on the long-running ’90s Warner Bros. cartoon series “Batman: The Animated Series,” died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the age of 66. His net worth at the time was $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Conroy also played the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne in several other TV series’, including “Teen Titans Go!” and “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?,” as well as in movies and video games. For many fans, he was widely regarded as the definitive voice of Batman for multiple generations.

Upon his death, friend, fellow actor and “Batman: TAS” co-star Mark Hamill called him a “brilliant actor.” According to NBC News, Hamill praised him as “one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother.”

Born in Westbury, NY, and raised in Westport, CT, Conroy studied Drama at New York’s famed Juilliard School alongside Superman actor Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams.

Throughout his illustrious career, Conroy won five BTVA Voice Acting Awards and garnered six additional nominations, according to IMDB. He was also the winner of Play Legit’s Best Actor award in 2015 for his lead role in the video game “Batman: Arkham Knight.”

In 2022, Conroy penned the autobiographical comic “Finding Batman,” part of DC Comics’ Pride Series. Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, and siblings Trisha and Tom Conroy, according to Variety.

