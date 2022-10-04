How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?

Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement.

Born as a coal miner’s daughter in Kentucky, Lynn’s performing arts career catapulted her out of poverty and into stardom. Prior to becoming a country music trailblazer in the 1960s, Lynn raised four children in rural Kentucky. When she died, Lynn had a net worth of $65 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Loretta Lynn: Awards and Accolade

A singer, songwriter, and author, Lynn was the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year by both the Country Music Association (1972) and the Academy of Country Music (1975). Her song “Success” hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Singles chart in 1962, and success was exactly what Lynn experienced from that time on, garnering awards, accolades and respect for her strong yet feminine style.

Lynn earned three Grammy Awards and garnered 18 nominations over the course of her career. Her GRAMMY awards included Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1971 for “After the Fire is Gone” with Conway Twitty, Best Country Album for Van Lear Rose and Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for “Portland Oregon,” which was also nominated for Best Country Song at the 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

In 1998, according to Grammy.com, Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” song was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. It was also her first hit to reach the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970. Lynn was honored with a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

Additional Accomplishments

In addition to her career as a country music performer, Lynn penned two autobiographies and a cookbook. Her autobiography “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was turned into a movie starring Sissy Spacek, and the actress won an Academy Award for the role.

