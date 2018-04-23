5 Debts You Must Pay Off Before Retirement

According to Scott Nelson, the founder of MoneyNerd, it’s crucial to prioritize paying off mortgage debt before retiring.

Mortgages often come with high-interest rates, making them expensive to maintain over the long term. However, it’s important to be mindful of your specific agreement with the lender to avoid potential penalties. Some lenders may impose an Early Repayment Charge (ERC) for exceeding monthly overpayment limits or paying off the entire mortgage ahead of schedule. On the other hand, certain lenders may permit annual overpayments of up to 10% without any additional charges, referred to as an Annual Overpayment Allowance (AOA).

You have several options to pay off your mortgage faster or reduce the amount you owe. If you’re still many years away from retirement, you might benefit from refinancing to a shorter-term mortgage — such as a 15-year loan — that will also reduce the amount of interest you pay over time.

If you’re closer to retirement age, make additional payments on your current mortgage and pay it off faster. You can make an extra payment each month. Make sure your extra payment goes toward the loan principal, so your debt decreases faster. You also can use a work bonus to make an extra mortgage payment at the end of every year.

Or, you can downsize years before retirement to a house that requires a much smaller mortgage — and smaller utility, insurance and tax bills. Then, you can pay off your mortgage faster and free up more income to boost retirement savings, or cover costs in retirement.

Overall, evaluating your mortgage terms and considering strategic debt reduction can help ensure a more financially secure retirement.