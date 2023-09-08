Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / 401K

5 Biggest 401(k) Money Rules To Follow When You Open Your First Account

4 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Young woman doing home finances at home in the morning stock photo
hobo_018 / iStock.com

If your employer lets you open a 401(k) account, you can conveniently contribute to your retirement savings through regular paycheck deductions. Not only should this money grow over time, but you could also get tax benefits and even additional contributions from your employer. You’ll just want to avoid common 401(k) mistakes and instead follow these five money rules to get the most from your account.

1. Know Your Tax Strategy

Depending on your employer, you could have access to both traditional and Roth 401(k) options. These have different tax consequences now and during retirement, and it’s possible to have both types of accounts.

With a traditional 401(k), you don’t pay income taxes on your earnings and contributions until you withdraw them during retirement. This means you get tax benefits now, so you might prefer this option if you expect to be in a lower tax bracket during retirement.

Are You Retirement Ready?

A Roth 401(k) requires paying income taxes now and not getting an immediate tax break. However, you can withdraw earnings and contributions tax-free during retirement as long as you meet certain requirements. This makes a Roth 401(k) ideal if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket during retirement.

2. Take Advantage of Your Employer’s Match

According to the IRS, you can put $22,500 toward your 401(k) in 2023 — plus another $7,500 in catch-up contributions if you’re at least 50. Many employers will match your contributions to a certain percentage of your salary.

Most often, your employer will offer a 100% match on the first 3% to 6% of your pay. In other cases, they may use a multitier or variable formula or put an annual cap on matches.

Since these matches are essentially free money from your employer, it’s worth at least contributing enough to your 401(k) to get the maximum match. You’ll also want to understand your employer’s vesting schedule because leaving your job too soon could mean giving up all or some of your matched contributions.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Choose the Right Investments

Your 401(k) plan likely lets you invest in various bond and stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds rather than individual securities. These investments have different potential returns and risks, with Vanguard cautioning that stock ETFs and stock mutual funds tend to be faster growing but also more volatile than bond funds.

When choosing your 401(k) investments, research each option thoroughly and consider your risk tolerance and desired return. It can also help to experiment with 401(k) retirement calculators to see how your choice of investments could affect your savings. Additionally, make sure to diversify to reduce the impact of losses and look into investment fees so that expenses don’t significantly cut into your returns.

4. Avoid Touching the Money

Early 401(k) withdrawals are becoming increasingly common for Americans, and some take out 401(k) loans if their plans allow it. While it can be tempting to take money from the account, it means missing out on potential earnings. Additionally, early 401(k) withdrawals and unpaid 401(k) loans can get costly since you’ll pay any taxes due and possibly a 10% penalty.

Rather than touching the money, consider other borrowing options, such as credit cards, home equity loans or money from family. And if you do need money from your 401(k) during an emergency, see if your employer allows loans and be sure to repay yours as agreed to avoid negative tax effects.

Are You Retirement Ready?

5. Don’t Ignore Other Retirement Investment Options

While a 401(k) is valuable, there are some drawbacks to relying on just one investment account. You might prefer having more investment options or paying lower fees. You may also want some tax diversification or the option to contribute beyond annual 401(k) limits.

One option is to supplement your 401(k) with a traditional or Roth IRA with similar tax benefits but more flexibility for control and investment options. These accounts have a lower 2023 contribution limit of $6,500, plus another $1,000 if you’re at least 50. You can also look into annuities and regular brokerage accounts for stocks and bonds.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

Social Security

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons Saving for Retirement Is More Impactful in Your 20s

Retirement

5 Reasons Saving for Retirement Is More Impactful in Your 20s

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

Retirement

I Have Regrets About Retiring Early: 4 Expenses I Should Have Prepared For

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

42 Retirement Savings Tips That Are Easy To Do

Retirement

42 Retirement Savings Tips That Are Easy To Do

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

Retirement

20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Should You Plan Your Retirement Savings If You Don’t Intend To Leave an Inheritance?

Retirement

How Should You Plan Your Retirement Savings If You Don't Intend To Leave an Inheritance?

September 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

Social Security

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Mistakes Even Smart People Make in Retirement

Retirement

15 Mistakes Even Smart People Make in Retirement

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 States To Avoid If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 3 Ways To Use Your HSA in Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Savings: 3 Ways To Use Your HSA in Retirement

September 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!