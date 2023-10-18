Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

5 Retirement Havens Like California but Way Cheaper

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The highway snakes along at the bottom of the mogollon rim.
Jake Vacek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California has long been a coveted retirement destination, with its breathtaking coastlines, beautiful landscapes, and ideal climate.

However, the soaring cost of living has many retirees exploring other options that offer similar attractions but at a fraction of the price. If you’re dreaming of a California-like retirement without the hefty price tag, consider these five alternatives:

1. Oregon: A Coastal Delight

Just north of California, Oregon offers a captivating coastal charm reminiscent of the Golden State. The rugged coastline of Oregon, filled with stunning sea stacks and scenic beaches, mirrors California’s picturesque shores. Cities like Astoria and Florence offer a slower pace of life with a lower price tag. While Oregon’s weather can be a bit cooler and rainier than California, it’s still mild and comfortable, especially in the summer.

2. Arizona: Sun-Kissed Scenery

Arizona, with its deserts and iconic landscapes like the Grand Canyon, provides a drier but equally scenic alternative. The state boasts a dry climate similar to Southern California’s inland areas. Cities like Prescott and Sedona offer an affordable lifestyle while retaining access to cultural events, art scenes, and outdoor activities.

Are You Retirement Ready?

3. Nevada: Beyond Las Vegas

When one thinks of Nevada, Las Vegas often comes to mind. However, the state offers much more. Northern Nevada, with places like Reno and Carson City, provides a mix of desert and mountainous landscapes, and Lake Tahoe offers a water-centric lifestyle. The lack of a state income tax is also a major draw for retirees on a fixed income.

4. New Mexico: The Land of Enchantment

With a name like “Land of Enchantment,” New Mexico promises–and delivers–a mesmerizing landscape. Santa Fe and Taos, in particular, are known for their artistic communities, Pueblo-style architecture, and gorgeous mountain backdrops. The climate is mild with blue skies dominating most days, and the cost of living is notably lower than California.

5. Utah: Mountains and More

If you’re a fan of the Sierra Nevadas in California, you’ll love the mountain ranges of Utah. The state is home to several national parks, including Zion and Bryce Canyon. Towns like St. George offer affordability while still providing a gateway to outdoor adventures. Utah also experiences all four seasons, offering a variety of recreational activities year-round.

Retiring in style doesn’t necessarily mean breaking the bank. Several locations in the U.S. offer the scenic beauty and lifestyle perks similar to California but at a more affordable cost. Before settling down, consider exploring these alternative havens to find a spot that fits both your dreams and budget.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How Big Is Warren Buffett’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Warren Buffett's Social Security Check?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Will Social Security’s Modest 3.2% COLA for 2024 Have a Major Impact on the Overall Economy?

Social Security

Will Social Security's Modest 3.2% COLA for 2024 Have a Major Impact on the Overall Economy?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Can Expect Social Security To Pay Through 2034

Social Security

Here's How Much You Can Expect Social Security To Pay Through 2034

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Retirement: 11 Tips to Save for Your Golden Years

Retirement

Middle-Class Retirement: 11 Tips to Save for Your Golden Years

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Why the Middle Class Is Lagging Way Behind the Wealthy

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Why the Middle Class Is Lagging Way Behind the Wealthy

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: How Big is Bernie Sanders’ Social Security Check?

Social Security

Social Security: How Big is Bernie Sanders' Social Security Check?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z and Millennials Aren’t Counting on Social Security — Are They in for a Pleasant Surprise?

Social Security

Gen Z and Millennials Aren't Counting on Social Security -- Are They in for a Pleasant Surprise?

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s Your Do-or-Die Retirement Plan If You Have Nothing Saved

Retirement

Here's Your Do-or-Die Retirement Plan If You Have Nothing Saved

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Why the 2024 3.2% COLA (While Much Smaller) Could Lead to Negative Tax Surprise for Many Seniors

Social Security

Social Security: Why the 2024 3.2% COLA (While Much Smaller) Could Lead to Negative Tax Surprise for Many Seniors

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Expert Shares 10 Ways Americans Are Hurting Their Own Retirement Savings

Retirement

Financial Expert Shares 10 Ways Americans Are Hurting Their Own Retirement Savings

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Best Saving and Investing Tips for Retirees

Retirement

Warren Buffett's Best Saving and Investing Tips for Retirees

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key — and It’s Not $1 Million

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

Retirement

50 Cheapest Places to Retire Across America

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

Retirement

Boomers Prefer To Retire Abroad: Top 5 Places To Retire Outside of the US

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!