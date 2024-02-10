12 Affordable US Cities for Retirees Seeking Historic Charm
Retirement marks a new chapter in life, often freeing up time to explore passions, hobbies, and perhaps even new locales.
For those with a penchant for history and a watchful eye on their budget, the U.S. offers plenty of cities where the past is palpably alive and living costs won’t break the bank.
Here are 12 cities that beckon retirees with their historic charm and wallet-friendly living conditions.
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah captivates with its antebellum architecture, cobblestone streets, and moss-draped oaks. This city isn’t just a visual treat; it’s also surprisingly affordable. The cost of living is below the national average, making it easier for retirees to enjoy the rich culture, delicious cuisine, and vibrant community events without financial strain.
St. Augustine, Florida
As the oldest city in the U.S., St. Augustine is a dream for history buffs. With its Spanish colonial architecture and ancient streets, the city feels like a step back in time. Florida’s tax-friendly policies toward retirees, combined with a cost of living that’s manageable for many, make St. Augustine an enticing choice.
San Antonio, Texas
Famous for the Alamo and its rich Spanish and Mexican heritage, San Antonio offers an affordable retirement option with a historic twist. The city’s cost of living is lower than the national average, and Texas does not tax Social Security benefits or pension incomes, making it financially appealing for retirees.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, with its robust industrial past, offers an intriguing blend of history and modernity. The city’s affordability is a major draw, with housing costs significantly lower than other major cities. Its vibrant arts scene, numerous museums, and lush parks add to the quality of life for retirees.
Mobile, Alabama
Mobile, the birthplace of Mardi Gras in the U.S., boasts a rich history and a low cost of living. Its historic districts, with beautifully preserved homes and buildings, offer a glimpse into the city’s past. The warm climate and affordable healthcare are additional perks for retirees.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is synonymous with Southern charm, historical beauty, and surprisingly, affordability. The city’s cost of living is reasonable, particularly when considering the cultural richness, historic sites, and culinary scene. Its warm climate and friendly community make it an attractive option for retirees.
Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha might not be the first city that comes to mind for historic charm, but its Old Market district and pioneer history are genuinely captivating. The city’s affordability, with low housing costs and overall cost of living, makes it an excellent option for those looking to stretch their retirement savings further.
Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, famous for the Kentucky Derby, offers more than just horse racing. Its historic neighborhoods, like Old Louisville, showcase an array of Victorian mansions at surprisingly affordable prices. The city’s cost of living is below the national average, making it a budget-friendly choice for retirees.
Madison, Indiana
Madison is a hidden gem on the banks of the Ohio River, known for its well-preserved 19th-century architecture and vibrant historic district. The city’s affordability, combined with its scenic beauty and community-oriented atmosphere, makes it an ideal spot for retirees looking for a slower pace of life.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque offers a unique blend of Native American and Spanish colonial history, set against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty. The city’s cost of living is quite reasonable, especially when considering the access to outdoor activities, cultural events, and healthcare facilities.
Tacoma, Washington
While Washington state might not be the first thought for affordability, Tacoma stands out as an exception. Its cost of living is lower than nearby Seattle, and the city boasts a significant historic charm with its waterfront, museums, and the revitalized downtown area.
Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville, with its inviting downtown, historic sites, and the University of Tennessee campus, offers a lively yet affordable retirement option. The cost of living is lower than the national average, and the state’s favorable tax treatment of retirement income makes it even more appealing.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.