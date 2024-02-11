Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

ChatGPT Unveils: 10 Worst Cities To Retire in 2024

5 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor

Retirement planning is a complex puzzle, involving not just when to retire, but critically, where. Many future or current retirees are eyeing the map, seeking that perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and cost of living for our golden years.

Yet, for every idyllic retirement spot, there are places that, despite their charms, might not be the best fit for retirees. Leveraging the analytical prowess of ChatGPT, we’ve dived deep into data, trends, and forecasts to bring you the 10 worst cities to retire in the U.S. in 2024.

(Then, check out ChatGPT’s 15 best cities to retire for 2024.)

New York City

The Big Apple, with its unparalleled vibrancy, culture, and diversity, is a magnet for many. However, ChatGPT flags it as a tough spot for retirees, primarily due to its sky-high cost of living. Housing, healthcare, and daily expenses far exceed the national average, making it a financial tightrope for those on a fixed income. While the city’s energy and amenities are enticing, they come with a price tag that’s hard to justify in retirement.

San Francisco

San Francisco’s beauty, tech scene, and cultural tapestry are undeniable. Yet, ChatGPT underscores the city’s exorbitant living costs, particularly in housing, as a major deterrent for retirees. Despite California dreaming, the reality of living in this tech hub on a retirement budget can quickly become a nightmare, with some of the highest property prices and living expenses in the country.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Detroit

Detroit’s story of resilience and revival is inspiring, yet ChatGPT suggests retirees might want to wait and see. The city’s efforts to bounce back from economic decline are still in progress, with challenges such as high crime rates and uneven healthcare quality. While the cost of living is more affordable than many other cities on this list, the uncertainties surrounding its recovery make it a less-than-ideal choice for retirement.

Miami

Miami’s allure is undeniable, with its warm climate, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture. However, ChatGPT highlights significant downsides, such as the threat of hurricanes, rising sea levels due to climate change, and a cost of living that’s creeping ever higher. For retirees, the balance between enjoying the sun and managing the impact of natural and economic forces may tilt towards the latter.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles offers sunshine, entertainment, and a melting pot of cultures. Yet, ChatGPT points to its notorious traffic, high pollution levels, and the steep cost of living as major drawbacks for retirees. The city’s sprawling nature means reliance on car travel, and when combined with California’s high cost of living, it can strain retirement budgets.

New Orleans

The Big Easy’s charm, with its jazz, history, and cuisine, is intoxicating. However, ChatGPT advises caution, citing the city’s vulnerability to flooding and hurricanes, alongside high crime rates in certain areas. For those seeking a worry-free retirement, the environmental and safety risks of New Orleans may outweigh its cultural rewards.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Chicago

Chicago is celebrated for its vibrant arts scene, diverse neighborhoods, and culinary delights. However, ChatGPT warns of its harsh winters, high cost of living, and the fiscal instability of Illinois, which could affect property taxes and public services. For retirees, the city’s climate and economic challenges present significant downsides.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s rich historical legacy and cultural vibrancy are appealing, but ChatGPT flags concerns over healthcare accessibility and quality, alongside urban challenges such as crime rates and living costs. For retirees, the city’s merits must be weighed against these realities, particularly when considering healthcare needs.

Baltimore

Baltimore offers historical sights and a thriving arts scene but faces significant urban challenges. ChatGPT highlights high crime rates and economic disparities as potential deterrents for retirees. While there are areas of revitalization and community strength, the broader challenges may impact the quality of retirement life.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas is synonymous with entertainment, dining, and nightlife. However, ChatGPT notes the city’s extreme summer temperatures and water scarcity issues as significant concerns, especially as climate change progresses.

Additionally, the city’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism and entertainment, can be susceptible to fluctuations, which might affect the stability and cost of living for retirees. While the absence of state income tax in Nevada is a plus, retirees must consider whether the environmental and economic factors align with their vision for a comfortable and sustainable retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

Retirement Planning: 5 Financial Pros You Should Talk To

Retirement

Retirement Planning: 5 Financial Pros You Should Talk To

February 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Should You Still Work Part-Time While Retired? 8 Pros and Cons

Retirement

Should You Still Work Part-Time While Retired? 8 Pros and Cons

February 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

27 Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

Retirement

27 Things Retirees Should Do With Their Money Right Now

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement

Retirement

8 Ways Baby Boomers Become Poor in Retirement

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

12 Affordable US Cities for Retirees Seeking Historic Charm

Retirement

12 Affordable US Cities for Retirees Seeking Historic Charm

February 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security: These 5 Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits

Social Security

Social Security: These 5 Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Retirement

How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

Retirement

Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

5 Pillars of Retirement Planning: How Many Does Your Plan Cover?

Retirement

5 Pillars of Retirement Planning: How Many Does Your Plan Cover?

February 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Avoid These Social Security Mistakes: How One Couple Lost $3,346 per Month in Benefits

Social Security

Avoid These Social Security Mistakes: How One Couple Lost $3,346 per Month in Benefits

February 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

10 Countries Frugal Retirees Are Moving to in 2024

Retirement

10 Countries Frugal Retirees Are Moving to in 2024

February 08, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Retirement

Here's the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

February 10, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

Retirement

10 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

February 09, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

Social Security: ‘Win-Win’ Bill To Cut Federal Taxes Would Extend Funds to 2054

Social Security

Social Security: 'Win-Win' Bill To Cut Federal Taxes Would Extend Funds to 2054

February 09, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

11 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

Retirement

11 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

February 09, 2024

5 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!