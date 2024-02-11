ChatGPT Unveils: 10 Worst Cities To Retire in 2024

Retirement planning is a complex puzzle, involving not just when to retire, but critically, where. Many future or current retirees are eyeing the map, seeking that perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and cost of living for our golden years.

Yet, for every idyllic retirement spot, there are places that, despite their charms, might not be the best fit for retirees. Leveraging the analytical prowess of ChatGPT, we’ve dived deep into data, trends, and forecasts to bring you the 10 worst cities to retire in the U.S. in 2024.

