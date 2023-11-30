5 Cheap Places To Retire That Feel like a European Vacation

PapaBear / iStock.com

Retirement is a golden opportunity to settle down in a place that offers both comfort and a touch of exotic charm. For those dreaming of a European-style retirement without the overseas move, several cities in the United States mimic the old-world charm of Europe, combining affordability with picturesque settings.

Here are five such destinations, each offering a unique European vibe:

1. Frankenmuth, Michigan: Michigan’s Little Bavaria

As per House Beautiful, Frankenmuth, known as Michigan’s Little Bavaria, is a delightful village founded in 1845 as a Bavarian mission colony. Today, it’s celebrated for its German heritage, complete with traditional Bavarian architecture and the world-renowned Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. The town’s European flair, combined with a lower cost of living compared to actual European destinations, makes it an attractive option for retirees seeking a quaint and culturally rich environment.

2. Solvang, California: The Danish Capital of America

Solvang, California, stands out as the Danish Capital of America, noted House Beautiful. This town is filled with Danish-style architecture, including iconic white and red windmills. The name Solvang means “sunny fields” in Danish, apt for its warm California weather. The town’s European charm and the relatively affordable cost of living in the area make it a delightful choice for retirees.

3. St. Augustine, Florida: A Spanish Colonial Gem

St. Augustine, the oldest city in the United States, was founded in 1565 by Spanish settlers. It’s renowned for its Spanish colonial architecture, including cobblestone streets and picturesque balconies. The city offers a European ambiance coupled with the benefits of Florida’s lack of a state income tax, making it an appealing and economical choice for retirees.

4. Leavenworth, Washington: A Second Slice of Bavaria

Just two hours from Seattle, Leavenworth is modeled after a small Bavarian village, Travel and Leisure reported. Nestled in the mountains of Washington, it offers a dreamy escape, especially during the holidays. Its European-style architecture and festive atmosphere — including a wonderful Oktoberfest festival — provide a unique living experience, all while being more affordable than many European counterparts.

5. Tarpon Springs, Florida: A Touch of the Mediterranean

Tarpon Springs, known for its large Greek-American community, offers a feel akin to a charming Eastern Mediterranean island, according to House Beautiful. The town’s Greek heritage is evident in its architecture, cuisine, and cultural festivals. The cost of living in Tarpon Springs is relatively low compared to actual Mediterranean destinations, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking a European-like environment in the United States.

European Flavor Blended With American Charm

Retirement doesn’t have to mean giving up on the dream of living in a European-like setting. These American cities offer the charm and beauty of Europe without the high cost, making them ideal destinations for retirees looking for a change of scenery and a touch of European elegance in their golden years. Whether it’s the Bavarian charm of Frankenmuth or the Danish delights of Solvang, these cities prove that you don’t have to cross the ocean to find a European paradise.

