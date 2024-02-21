Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Comparison of Retirement Savings: Red States vs. Blue States

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

The landscape of retirement savings across the United States reveals a complex picture, influenced not just by individual financial habits but also by broader economic factors that vary from state to state. A recent analysis by Personal Capital sheds light on the average retirement account balances across the nation, offering a unique lens through which to view the financial readiness of Americans for retirement. This comparison between red and blue states, based on their voting patterns in the 2020 presidential election, provides insights into how geography and political climate might correlate with retirement savings.

Alabama (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $395,563

Alaska (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $503,822

Arkansas (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $364,395

Idaho (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $437,396

Indiana (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $405,732

Iowa (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $465,127

Kansas (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $452,703

Kentucky (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $441,757

Louisiana (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $386,908

Mississippi (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $347,884

Missouri (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $410,656

Montana (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $390,768
Nebraska (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $404,650

North Dakota (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $319,609 – the lowest in the country.

Oklahoma (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $361,366

South Carolina (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $449,486

South Dakota (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $449,628

Tennessee (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $376,476

Texas (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $434,328

Utah (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $315,160

West Virginia (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $370,532

Wyoming (Red)

  • Average retirement balance: $381,133

Arizona (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $427,418

California (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $452,135

Colorado (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $449,719

Connecticut (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $545,754 – the highest in the country.

Delaware (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $454,679

Georgia (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $435,254

Hawaii (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $366,776

Illinois (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $449,983

Maine (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $403,751

Maryland (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $485,501

Massachusetts (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $478,947

Michigan (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $439,568

Minnesota (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $470,549

Nevada (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $379,728

New Hampshire (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $512,781

New Jersey (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $514,245

New Mexico (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $428,041

New York (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $382,027

Oregon (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $452,558

Pennsylvania (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $462,075

Rhode Island (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $392,622

Vermont (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $494,569

Virginia (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $492,965

Washington (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $469,987

Wisconsin (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $448,975

Washington D.C. (Blue)

  • Average retirement balance: $347,582

Analysis

This state-by-state breakdown reveals that while no state averages retirement savings close to the often-recommended $1 million mark, there are notable differences between red and blue states. Connecticut, a blue state, boasts the highest average retirement savings, closely followed by other blue states like New Jersey and New Hampshire, indicating a trend where blue states might have slightly higher retirement account balances on average. However, red states like Alaska and South Dakota also show strong average balances, challenging the notion that political affiliation directly correlates with retirement savings levels.

The disparities in retirement savings across states underscore the importance of individual financial planning and the need for increased participation in retirement savings plans. With the average Social Security payout falling short of covering living expenses, Americans, regardless of their state’s political leaning, must prioritize and strategize their retirement savings to ensure financial security in their later years.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

