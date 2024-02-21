Comparison of Retirement Savings: Red States vs. Blue States
The landscape of retirement savings across the United States reveals a complex picture, influenced not just by individual financial habits but also by broader economic factors that vary from state to state. A recent analysis by Personal Capital sheds light on the average retirement account balances across the nation, offering a unique lens through which to view the financial readiness of Americans for retirement. This comparison between red and blue states, based on their voting patterns in the 2020 presidential election, provides insights into how geography and political climate might correlate with retirement savings.
Alabama (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $395,563
Alaska (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $503,822
Arkansas (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $364,395
Idaho (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $437,396
Indiana (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $405,732
Iowa (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $465,127
Kansas (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $452,703
Kentucky (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $441,757
Louisiana (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $386,908
Mississippi (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $347,884
Missouri (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $410,656
Montana (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $390,768
Nebraska (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $404,650
North Dakota (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $319,609 – the lowest in the country.
Oklahoma (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $361,366
South Carolina (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $449,486
South Dakota (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $449,628
Tennessee (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $376,476
Texas (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $434,328
Utah (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $315,160
West Virginia (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $370,532
Wyoming (Red)
- Average retirement balance: $381,133
Arizona (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $427,418
California (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $452,135
Colorado (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $449,719
Connecticut (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $545,754 – the highest in the country.
Delaware (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $454,679
Georgia (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $435,254
Hawaii (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $366,776
Illinois (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $449,983
Maine (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $403,751
Maryland (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $485,501
Massachusetts (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $478,947
Michigan (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $439,568
Minnesota (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $470,549
Nevada (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $379,728
New Hampshire (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $512,781
New Jersey (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $514,245
New Mexico (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $428,041
New York (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $382,027
Oregon (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $452,558
Pennsylvania (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $462,075
Rhode Island (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $392,622
Vermont (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $494,569
Virginia (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $492,965
Washington (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $469,987
Wisconsin (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $448,975
Washington D.C. (Blue)
- Average retirement balance: $347,582
Analysis
This state-by-state breakdown reveals that while no state averages retirement savings close to the often-recommended $1 million mark, there are notable differences between red and blue states. Connecticut, a blue state, boasts the highest average retirement savings, closely followed by other blue states like New Jersey and New Hampshire, indicating a trend where blue states might have slightly higher retirement account balances on average. However, red states like Alaska and South Dakota also show strong average balances, challenging the notion that political affiliation directly correlates with retirement savings levels.
The disparities in retirement savings across states underscore the importance of individual financial planning and the need for increased participation in retirement savings plans. With the average Social Security payout falling short of covering living expenses, Americans, regardless of their state’s political leaning, must prioritize and strategize their retirement savings to ensure financial security in their later years.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
More From GOBankingRates
BEFORE YOU GO
See Today's Best
Banking Offers
Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.