Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Dave Ramsey: 5 Fastest Ways To Catch Up on Retirement Savings

2 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
DAVE RAMSEY, BRENTWOOD, USA
Mark Humphrey / AP / Shutterstock.com

Getting a late start on retirement savings might feel overwhelming, but the good news is that it’s never too late to begin. The Ramsey State of Personal Finance study indicates that more than half of Americans are not currently investing for the future, with 60% feeling behind on their retirement savings goals. The key is to take action now, despite the past, and carve out a better future. Let’s explore some strategies to catch up on retirement savings based on Dave Ramsey’s insights.

Strategies to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

1. Maximize Your Retirement Accounts

  • Utilize employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other options.
  • For 2024, the contribution limit for a 401(k) is $23,000, with an additional $7,500 as a “catch-up contribution” for those aged 50 or older.
  • Combine this with contributions to a Roth IRA (up to $7,000 for 2024) for comprehensive retirement savings.

2. Review and Trim Monthly Budgets

  • Evaluate your monthly budget to identify potential savings.
  • Cancel unnecessary subscriptions and memberships, consider cooking at home, and explore more cost-effective insurance options.
  • Small sacrifices today can lead to substantial retirement savings in the future.

3. Increase Your Income

  • Leverage your primary wealth-building tool–your income.
  • Explore side hustles or part-time opportunities to supplement your earnings.
  • Consider renting out extra space in your home to generate additional income.

4. Leverage Your Home Equity

  • Focus on paying off your mortgage to eliminate a significant expense in retirement.
  • Use the equity in your home as a powerful wealth-building tool.
  • Prioritize both mortgage payments and retirement contributions simultaneously for accelerated financial growth.

5. Delay Retirement

  • If feasible, consider extending your working years until age 70.
  • This provides more time for compound interest to work its magic and significantly boost your retirement savings.
  • While not an option for everyone, working longer can be a prudent choice for both mental and financial well-being.
  • Remember, it’s crucial to take control of your financial future. Whether you’re 40, 50, or beyond, implementing these strategies can make a substantial difference in your retirement savings. Embrace the power of compound interest and strategic financial planning to secure a more comfortable retirement. The key is to act now and stay committed to your long-term financial goals.
Are You Retirement Ready?

This article is based on information originally found in an article on Ramsey Solutions.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

Millennials vs. Boomers: Which Generation Is Better Prepared for Retirement?

Retirement

Millennials vs. Boomers: Which Generation Is Better Prepared for Retirement?

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is It a Good Idea To Invest in Long-Term CDs if You’re a Senior?

Retirement

Is It a Good Idea To Invest in Long-Term CDs if You're a Senior?

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

Retirement

7 Safest Places To Retire in the US for Under $2,000 a Month

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Retirement

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The 5 Things That Disappear When You Retire

Retirement

The 5 Things That Disappear When You Retire

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You’ve Retired

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 7 Steps for Withdrawing Money From Your Retirement Account Once You've Retired

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The 7 Best US Cities To Retire for Frugal Boomers

Retirement

The 7 Best US Cities To Retire for Frugal Boomers

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 6 Signs You Will Regret Claiming Early – and 6 Signs You Won’t

Social Security

Social Security: 6 Signs You Will Regret Claiming Early - and 6 Signs You Won't

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Retirement

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

January 01, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2024: 10 Savings Tips Americans Are Not Taking Advantage Of

Social Security

Social Security 2024: 10 Savings Tips Americans Are Not Taking Advantage Of

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Afford Care for Aging Parents

Retirement

Here's How To Afford Care for Aging Parents

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

December 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Indiana for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security

Social Security

10 Best Places in Indiana for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security

December 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Signs Boomers Should Sell Their Extra Vehicle in Retirement

Retirement

7 Signs Boomers Should Sell Their Extra Vehicle in Retirement

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

December 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Places To Retire That Are Similar to the US But More Affordable

Retirement

4 Places To Retire That Are Similar to the US But More Affordable

December 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!