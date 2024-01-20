7 Free Things To Do When You’re Retired

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement comes with the benefit of having more time to enjoy activities and try new things. But at the same time, living frugally often becomes increasingly important so that your retirement income and savings don’t run out.

Whether you’re interested in socializing, learning or being entertained, here are seven free things you can do when retired.

1. Check Out the Library

Your local library isn’t only a great source for borrowing physical books and media. Your membership can also give you free access to streaming services, special websites, community events, book clubs and even passes to local attractions.

You might also be able to borrow household items to save further.

2. Attend Free Community Events

From parades and festivals to concerts and plays, cities often hold free public events you might enjoy as a retiree. You can learn about these through local advertisements, websites or the news. Make sure to check whether you need to reserve a spot or request a free ticket to attend.

3. Volunteer for an Organization

If you want to be more social, stay active and give back, volunteering locally is worth considering during retirement. Whether you mentor teenagers, help at a food bank or care for local gardens, you could use your existing skills or learn something completely new.

Online volunteer opportunities also exist if you’d rather stay home.

4. Get Financial Counseling

Whether you struggle with budgeting or want help with taxes, you can likely benefit from money advice during retirement. You can check out online tools through the National Council on Aging and AARP or research free financial counseling services through banks and community organizations. During tax time, you can also find free clinics that do returns.

5. Visit Free Local Attractions

Your community likely has several free attractions anybody can visit, including various parks, museums, historical places and local landmarks. And if you can resist shopping, malls and local markets can be good places to walk around and see new things.

You can find lists of nearby free attractions online or ask friends and neighbors for recommendations.

6. Join Hobby Clubs

Whatever your hobby, you’ll probably find free online or local clubs for enjoying your interest with others and even getting tips. For instance, you could join clubs to discuss books, garden, watch birds, hike, make crafts or play games. Look for such clubs through hobby websites, social media sites and community organizations like libraries.

7. Learn Something Online

Whether you want to learn for leisure or master a skill that could help supplement your retirement income, check out the numerous options for learning for free online. You might download language learning apps, watch educational YouTube videos or sign up for free courses on Coursera. Free Zoom classes are another option if you want more live interaction.

